In November, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) once again asserted that it would not recognize a global governing body for esports, following the recent creation of the Global Esports Federation (GEF). If the IOC has already forged links with the International Esports Federation (IESF, created in 2008) and is interested in connected sports, the Olympic movement has no desire to engage in esport at the Winter Games and summer. Other sports entities are advancing on the subject. The Asian Games officially included the discipline in the programs of the events for the September 2022 edition in Hangzhou (China). The prospect of attracting a younger audience and sponsors, mostly Asian, prevailed. Arguments to which the IOC is not insensitive. To rejuvenate his audience, he has just integrated breakdance at the 2024 Games. Will e-sport follow in 2028 in Los Angeles?