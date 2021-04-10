A car designed for families should serve both to do the weekly shopping, to take the little ones to school or enjoy an excursion or a vacation, also ensuring the maximum level of comfort. In addition, you should be aware that the same people do not always travel on board: extra seats may be needed to host friends, relatives or adapt to new reconstituted families. For this reason, in its range of vehicles designed for family use, Citroën has thought of all aspects, adapting them to the needs and preferences of all types of people.

Thus, both in the ‘made in Spain’ Citroën Berlingo or Grand C4 SpaceTourer as in the SpaceTourer or the C5 Aircross, the comfort, technology, interior space and modularity they are omnipresent qualities. What’s more, in 2021, these values ​​reach the era of electrification, with the new ë-SpaceTourer and C5 Aircross Hybrid, two ways of approaching sustainable mobility and family travel, which we have been able to test in a brief contact. .

ë-SpaceTourer



With a range in which you can choose between two batteries of 50 kWh and 75 kWh, which offer, respectively, a range of 230 and 330 km, according to WLTP, the ë-SpaceTourer covers the needs of all types of families: it is calculated that 75% of the daily trips carried out on board this type of vehicle do not exceed 40 km. For longer trips it can be charged to 80% in 30 minutes on a 100 kW public charger. Long enough to stop for a soda, stretch your legs, and hit the road again.

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer, from 40,029 euros, is a vehicle that offers great driving pleasure, with remarkable dynamic behavior. Its high front end dominates the road and provides security and confidence. In addition, if the SpaceTourer already stands out for its high level of comfort, its 100% ëlectric version offers a total absence of noise and vibrations, as well as a great fluidity of movements. And you can not forget its ‘Zero’ label on the windshield, which ensures unrestricted access to the center of large cities as well as other tax benefits and certain advantages in terms of parking.

In addition, all the features of the SpaceTourer are very present in the electric version, such as its three sizes, XS, with 4.60 m in length, M, with 4.95, and XL, with 5.30 m long, and its 1.90 m high, allowing you to easily access the vast majority of underground parking lots. You can also count on its almost infinite configuration possibilities: its interior space and its practical spirit allow it to comfortably accommodate up to 9 people: ideal for large families or plans with friends or cousins.

C5 Aircross Hybrid



This SUV, from 43,460 euros, offers electrifying performance thanks to the combination of a PureTech 180 petrol engine, an 80 kW electric motor and an ë-EAT8 automatic gearbox, which together deliver a power of 225 hp and 320 Nm of available torque. snapshot. All this completed with a complete, intuitive and easy-to-use ecosystem, which includes automatic management of driving modes, easy recharging and a portal of specific connected services and with reference modularity.

Its seats are a key element in the modularity of this model. In addition to being protagonists in the overall comfort experience thanks to their cozy padded effect or the softness and support offered by their textured foam and high-density nappa layer, they are totally independent, have 5 inclination positions, they can be slide 150mm and fold down to form a flat floor or two loading heights.

In addition to the seats, the boot itself is the other great basis for its modularity. Its unique configuration allows you to have two loading heights, enjoy a flat floor up to the front row or even lower the loading threshold to be able to comfortably store heavy or bulky objects, a task in which the gate is also of great help butt hands-free. In this way, starting from the 460 liters VDA under the tray, it is possible to reach 600 liters, if the front seats are brought up to their front stop. If they are lowered, the volume can reach up to 1,500 liters.