Step up for Mazda’s revolutionary Skyactiv-X mechanics. The Japanese brand has evolved the engine it presented in 2017, which now offers higher performance with less consumption and emissions. Hereafter referred to as e-Skyactiv X, is now available for Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 models.

The engine combines the advantages of diesel and gasoline mechanics, that is, better performance with reduced fuel consumption, thanks to an innovative spark-controlled injection system (SPCCI) using a spark plug. In its evolution, the e-Skyactiv X offers more torque, and it does so in a more elastic and constant way, thanks, among other improvements, to a reduction in the compression ratio (from 16.3: to 15.0: 1).

“The Skyactiv X offers advantages in consumption and emissions, allows to show off the ECO label and is close to its competitors with a turbo engine in acceleration, being atmospheric”, he highlights Jose Maria Terol, president and CEO of Mazda Spain, who highlights that 33% of the Mazda3 and CX-30 that leave the dealership do so with this mechanic under the hood. It is available for both versions with manual transmission and six-speed Skyactiv-Drive, and with front or all-wheel drive.

Mazda3

For the user, the main advantages of the new e-Skyactiv X are greater vigor (the power also increases by six CV, up to 186CV, and the torque increases by 16 Nm) and better performance (the maximum torque increases up to 240 Nm at 4,000 rpm), with a lower fuel consumption by almost half a liter (ranging from 5 to 100 liters). In parallel, it is also more sustainable, emitting eight grams less of CO2 per 100 kilometers.

Mazda has also made updates to the M Hybrid system hybrid that will be associated with said mechanics. Although the same 24-volt battery is maintained, powered by a reversible generator with an alternator generator -which takes advantage of the energy from braking-, the control software has been updated, with the aim of offering faster reactions. The result of all this is greater agility on the road when facing all kinds of driving situations, as we have seen in a test around Madrid.

Prices start at 27,645 euros for the Mazda3 Skyactiv-X 2.0 186 CV with access finish MT Origin and 32,075 for the CX-30 Skyactiv-X 2.0 186 CV MT 2WD Evolution.