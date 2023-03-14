The name says it all: ‘e-project: ecological literacy’. This is the project aimed at high schools throughout Italy promoted by the permanent observatory of young publishers and Enel which will develop around 5 themes, which will be chosen from year to year by experts, on which the pupils of the classes involved will work in groups to prepare and hold real lessons.

The initiative

The initiative, just presented to the Visconti high school of Rome with the participation of the managing director and general manager of Enel Francesco Staracemade a splash among the young people and throughout the morning, lCEO of Enel he answered questions from Roman students on the ecological transition, the jobs of the future, and then the economic development of Italy, electric cars and global warming. “The melting of the glaciers, as well as desertification, is underway. To stop this drift, we need to stop introducing greenhouse gases. The sooner we do that, the sooner we start stopping what’s already happening.

The future vision

Things have been changing for years, already for 150 years, but we are only now realizing it – said Francesco Starace – we need to cut back on fossil fuels, and we can do it either by turning off the light, which is not a very good idea, or by replacing fossil energy with renewable energy – he added – we must decarbonise all electricity. But in Italy we are already over 65%. Then we have to convince all our suppliers to decarbonise as well. Italy is quite advanced in the transition to renewables. Doing so is possible, convenient, and protects Italy from geopolitical risks”.