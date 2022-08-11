Formula E 2022 has reached its final act. This weekend, in South Korea, the championship will close with the two races that will award the last points of the season and the world title in the 100% electric series. The venue for this expected final showdown will be the capital of the Asian country, Seoul, which will host the ePrix number 15 and 16 of this year. It will be the first time for the series in this location, after the championship had closed in Berlin in the last two years. The track on which the title will be awarded is located near the Olympic Park of the city, built for the 1988 Summer Olympics. Part of the track extends even inside the Jamsil Olympic Stadium itself, for a glance that will be certainly very impressive.

The fact that there are two races still available to the drivers is giving away a maximum of 58 points to change the general classification. Arithmetically, there are still four pilots competing for the world champion: Stoffel Vandoorne, Mitch Evans, Edoardo Mortara And Jean-Eric Vergne. The Frenchman, however, is only at stake for arithmetic, having 57 points away from Vandoorne. Evans and Mortara, on the other hand, have respectively 36 and 41 lengths to recover against the Belgian Mercedes, who is logically the big favorite for the title. This means that the former McLaren Formula 1 driver could close the practice already in race-1. Among the builders Mercedes has 36 points ahead of the Venturi team. Free practice, qualifying and the race will be visible in Italy on the Formula E Facebook and YouTube pages (free practice only) and on Mediaset and Sky channels. The two races are scheduled at 4.00 pm local time, 9 am in Italy.

Saturday 13th August

01:00 – PL1 (live on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

02:50 – PL2 (live on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

04:40 – Qualifying (live on Sky Sport Action, sportmediaset.it)

09:00 – Seoul ePrix # 1 – (live on Sky Sport 1, Italy 1)

Sunday 14th August

02:30 – PL3 – (live on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

04:40 – Qualifying – (live on Sky Sport Action, sportmediaset.it)

09:00 – Seoul ePrix # 2 – (live on Italy 1, Sky Sport 1)