The most important result of the 2021/2022 season has finally arrived: at the end of the last race on the calendar, Stoffel Vandoorne is the new world championand with him the team too Mercedes in the constructors’ championship. For the 30-year-old Belgian this is the first success in Formula E, captured in his fourth season in the 100% electric category. At the same time, the Three-pointed star he takes his leave of the series with his second consecutive victory in both the Drivers ‘and Constructors’ World Championships, putting an end to a short but successful history.

Already on the eve of the second Seoul E-Prixit was clear that Vandoorne and Mercedes were the big favorites to join the roll of honor of Formula E, which has also reached the 100th race of its history in the South Korean capital, as well as in thelast of the Gen2 cars. An advantage dictated not only by the reassuring gap in both rankings, but also by the result of the last qualifying of the year, characterized by the error of Mitch Evans during the elimination rounds, such as to condemn him even to 13th place. The New Zealander, Vandoorne’s only challenger to win the title, also had to accept the Belgian’s fourth position on the grid, thus hoping for a sensational twist in the race to be able to suddenly return as the number 1 candidate for the title.

HE DID IT! HE REALLY DID IT !!!! STOFFEL VANDOORNE. SEASON 8 ABB FIA FORMULA AND WORLD DRIVERS ‘CHAMPION !!! 🏆👏👏👏#SeoulEPrix #WeDriveTheCity #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/9v4JeZqV0p – Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team (@MercedesEQFE) August 14, 2022

An upheaval that, however, never occurred, even with the comeback of the Jaguar driver up to 7th place and with the great risk taken by Mercedes in its run-up to the world championship: at the end of the ninth round, in fact, the Anglo-German team had to face the technical KO of Nyck De Vriesforced to leave the scene and complicating the defense of the leadership in the constructors’ championship at a time when the Venturi di Mortara and Di Grassi – at his last E-Prix with the Monegasque house – were respectively in command of the race and in the top 10. However, a few minutes after the Dutchman retired, the Brazilian returned to the pits for a puncture, slipping in 14th position and condemning Venturi to 2nd place in the world championship standings.

Contrary to yesterday’s race, today’s one reserved emotions and surprises, starting with the same Mortara, winner of the race after an excellent start with a dominance never questioned. On the contrary, the latest test of 2021-2022 ruined the plans of Antonio Felix da Costaauthor of the pole position but 10th at the finish line following a contact with Jake Dennis, subsequently penalized by 5 seconds for the maneuver on the Portuguese DS Techeetah. Among the various retreats (6) and episodes of this kind, it was to take advantage of it to the fullest Vandoorne, 2nd at the finish line in front of the Andretti team driver. Added to this is the far from positive season finale Antonio Giovinazzi, forced not to take part in the race due to a thumb injury remedied yesterday following contact with Da Costa. For the Apulian driver, this ends a year lacking in satisfactions and convincing results. See you next year!

E-prix Seoul 2: order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / GAP 1 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi 2 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +3.756 3 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +6.649 4 Robin Frijns Envision +7.021 5 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +7.850 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +9.471 7 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +10.243 8 Nick Cassidy Envision +14,208 9 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +16.629 10 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +22.226 11 Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi +24.546 12 Alexander Sims Mahindra +26.513 13 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske +27.813 14 Norman Born Jaguar TCS +31.256 15 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +31,565 16 Sacha Fenestraz Dragon / Penske +36,270 17 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams Withdrawn 18 Oliver Rowland Avalanche Andretti Withdrawn 19 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Withdrawn 20 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Withdrawn 21 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche Withdrawn 22 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Withdrawn