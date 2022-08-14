After a long wait made of tensions and calculations, the championship of Formula E 2021/2022 has officially come to an end, and with it also the definitive outcome of the drivers and constructors’ championship: at the end of theSeoul E-Prix-2, Stoffel Vandoorne entered the roll of honor of the drivers’ championship, together with the Mercedes in the constructors one. For the Anglo-German manufacturer this is the second consecutive seal in both championships, as well as the last: with the round in South Korea, in fact, the three-pointed star has definitively greeted Formula E, as widely announced by the same team. On the contrary, the Belgian driver won his first world title in his career, succeeding in his fourth season in the category.

Vandoorne, who finished 2nd in the sixteenth and final round of the world championship, thus distanced himself by 33 points Mitch Evanswho became his only rival for the title after retiring Edoardo Mortara in the first race in Seoul. However, the Swiss ended his season in the best possible way by winning the second stage in Asia, confirming himself on the podium of the world championship. At the same time, the Venturi failed in the enterprise to unseat Mercedes from the world championship throne, however, finishing in second place at 24 points behind rivals. In the constructors’ championship, the top 3 closes DS Techeetah, ready to relaunch the challenge next season. The 2022/2023 championship, moreover, will be characterized by the entry of new cars from third generation, which will replace those present until this weekend’s Seoul E-Prix. Finally, to forget the first year in Formula E of Antonio Giovinazzi: the 28-year-old from Martina Franca, after losing his Alfa Romeo seat in Formula 1 last year, accepted the Dragon / Penske offer in the 100% electric category, but did not win any point world champion. As if that were not enough, the Apulian did not even take part in the last race on the calendar, thanks to a thumb injury remedied during the Seoul E-Prix 1.

Drivers classification



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 213 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 180 3 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi 169 4 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 144 5 Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi 126 6 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 126 7 Robin Frijns Envision 126 8 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah 122 9 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 106 10 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 71 11 Nick Cassidy Envision 68 12 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 63 13 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 51 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 32 15 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 30 16 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 24 17 Alexander Sims Mahindra 14 18 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 6 19 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 6 20 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske 2 21 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 1 22 Norman Born Jaguar TCS 23 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske 24 Sacha Fenestraz Dragon / Penske

Team ranking



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Mercedes-EQ 319 2 ROKiT Venturi 295 3 DS Techeetah 266 4 Jaguar TCS 231 5 Envision 194 6 Avalanche Andretti 150 7 TAG Heuer Porsche 134 8 Mahindra 46 9 Nissan e.dams 36 10 NIO 333 7 11 Dragon / Penske 2