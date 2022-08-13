Among the most surprising aspects of the first Seoul E-Prixstaged on Saturday as the first of the two South Korean rounds scheduled for this weekend, there is certainly the great performance of Oliver Rowland, in clear recovery at the end of a championship for him to forget. The British of the Mahindra first conquered the first pole position of the seasonthen climbing on the podium at 2nd place. Of the two performances, the one that most impressed was the signing on the fastest lap in qualifying, which was also achieved in wet track conditions and never experienced in the past by the drivers – except for the simulator sessions – this being the first time ever. of Formula E in South Korea.

In the race, Rowland only had to surrender at the shooting star of Mitch Evans, author of a start of applause and subsequently winner of the race. However, the British can still console himself with the first podium of this championship, in which he is in 14th position in the world championship standings. A mix of emotions and general disappointments thus explained by the 30-year-old, who faced the weekend with a particular novelty announced on the eve.

Starting next season, his new teammate will be the Brazilian Lucas Di Grassiarrived also in 3rd place in the last race and future replacement for Alexander Sims: “I can’t ask for much more, it’s been a difficult season – Rowland commented – Obviously getting the Pole Position and 18 points is fantastic for the team. We knew this year was going to be difficult, my first with the team, but we are pushing hard for next year and I’m happy to give the whole team and these fans a great result“.