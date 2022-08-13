The world championship fight between Stoffel Vandoorne, Mitch Evans and Edoardo Mortara could have decided definitively in favor of the Belgian Mercedes at the end of theSeoul E-Prix-1, penultimate round of the 2021-2022 Formula E World Championship. Instead, as for the constructors’ title, it will be necessary to wait another 24 hours to witness the coronation of the next world champion, thanks to the success of the New Zealander of the Jaguar.

The number 9, currently 21 points away from the top of the standings, keeps the world championship speech open thanks to a flawless victory, the foundations of which were laid by a perfect start. The 28-year-old, author of the third time in qualifying, had the best shot at the start, allowing him to overtake both Oliver Rowland (in turn a surprise poleman in the wet and on the new Seoul track) that Lucas Di Grassi, future teammate of the Englishman in Mahindra.

However, thanks to the poor grip due to the wet asphalt, at the end of the first lap there was a sensational accident at the entrance to the last corner of the track, with eight cars involved. Among these, the Mercedes of Nyck De Vries, which ended dangerously under the Nissan of Sébastien Buemi, fortunately without consequences.

After the red flag was displayed, the race resumed behind the Safety Car, without any particular overtaking. The top three drivers in the standings, in fact, finished the race without gaining or losing positions, unlike Vandoorne: the Belgian, restarted from seventh place, made the most of the mistakes of Mortara and Vergne, closing at 5th place. Moreover, 12 minutes from the checkered flag, the Swiss Venturi officially bid farewell to his hopes of world success, thanks to a withdrawal due to technical problems.

E-Prix Seoul 1: order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / GAP 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 2 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +0.820 3 Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi +1.393 4 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.902 5 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +2.470 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +3.957 7 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +4.149 8 Robin Frijns Envision +4.508 9 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah +4.970 10 Nick Cassidy Envision +5.325 11 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams +5.610 12 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske +6.121 13 Norman Born Jaguar TCS +57.545 14 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske Withdrawn 15 Alexander Sims Mahindra Withdrawn 16 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Withdrawn 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Withdrawn 18 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams Withdrawn 19 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ Withdrawn 20 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 Withdrawn 21 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche Withdrawn 22 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti Withdrawn