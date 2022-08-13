At the end of the penultimate round of the 2021/2022 Formula E season, as well as the first of the two scheduled this weekend in Seoul, both the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships do not yet have an official winner. To find out who will be those who will enter the roll of honor of the 100% electric category, we will therefore have to wait for Sunday 14 August, in the heart of the Italian morning.
The only certain thing, to date, is the composition of the final of the drivers’ championship, which will see one opposite the other Stoffel Vandoorne and Mitch Evans. The Belgian of Mercedes, on the hunt for the first world championship seal in his career – just like the New Zealander of the Jaguar – is ahead of 21 points over the rival, and is the big favorite for success. However, Evans will fight to the end to keep the games open, as demonstrated by the test put in place in Race-1, which ended with a victory after an applause start.
Who, on the other hand, has to completely abandon the world dreams is Edoardo Mortara, arithmetically in the race for the title on the eve but betrayed by a technical problem just over 10 minutes from the end of the race. Thanks to this withdrawal, the Swiss of the Venturi therefore he will have to postpone his goals to next season. Despite this, the Monegasque team can still aim for the constructors title, even with 31 points behind the German team, who are about to leave Formula E. In fact, mathematics keeps hopes open for Venturi, on the podium in the E-Prix -1 thanks to the 3rd place of Lucas Di Grassi, future standard bearer of Mahindra and the first driver in the history of Formula E to exceed 1000 points. In addition, there is also the withdrawal at Mercedes for Nyck De Vries, the protagonist of a bad accident that occurred during the first lap.
Lucas di Grassi becomes the first driver to pass 1,000 points in Formula E with his 39th podium in his 99th race, seeing him to a total of 1,009.
Drivers classification
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes-EQ
|195
|2
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|174
|3
|Edoardo Mortara
|ROKiT Venturi
|144
|4
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Techeetah
|136
|5
|Lucas Di Grassi
|ROKiT Venturi
|126
|6
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|DS Techeetah
|118
|7
|Robin Frijns
|Envision
|114
|8
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|111
|9
|Nyck De Vries
|Mercedes-EQ
|106
|10
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|71
|11
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|63
|12
|André Lotterer
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|63
|13
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|51
|14
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|32
|15
|Sébastien Buemi
|Nissan e.dams
|28
|16
|Alexander Sims
|Mahindra
|14
|17
|Oliver Askew
|Avalanche Andretti
|14
|18
|Oliver Turvey
|NIO 333
|6
|19
|Maximilian Günther
|Nissan e.dams
|6
|20
|Sergio Sette Camara
|Dragon / Penske
|2
|21
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|1
|22
|Norman Born
|Jaguar TCS
|23
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Dragon / Penske
Team ranking
|POS.
|TEAM
|POINTS
|1
|Mercedes-EQ
|301
|2
|ROKiT Venturi
|270
|3
|DS Techeetah
|254
|4
|Jaguar TCS
|225
|5
|Envision
|177
|6
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|134
|7
|Avalanche Andretti
|125
|8
|Mahindra
|46
|9
|Nissan e.dams
|34
|10
|NIO 333
|7
|11
|Dragon / Penske
|2
