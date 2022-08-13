At the end of the penultimate round of the 2021/2022 Formula E season, as well as the first of the two scheduled this weekend in Seoul, both the drivers ‘and constructors’ championships do not yet have an official winner. To find out who will be those who will enter the roll of honor of the 100% electric category, we will therefore have to wait for Sunday 14 August, in the heart of the Italian morning.

The only certain thing, to date, is the composition of the final of the drivers’ championship, which will see one opposite the other Stoffel Vandoorne and Mitch Evans. The Belgian of Mercedes, on the hunt for the first world championship seal in his career – just like the New Zealander of the Jaguar – is ahead of 21 points over the rival, and is the big favorite for success. However, Evans will fight to the end to keep the games open, as demonstrated by the test put in place in Race-1, which ended with a victory after an applause start.

Who, on the other hand, has to completely abandon the world dreams is Edoardo Mortara, arithmetically in the race for the title on the eve but betrayed by a technical problem just over 10 minutes from the end of the race. Thanks to this withdrawal, the Swiss of the Venturi therefore he will have to postpone his goals to next season. Despite this, the Monegasque team can still aim for the constructors title, even with 31 points behind the German team, who are about to leave Formula E. In fact, mathematics keeps hopes open for Venturi, on the podium in the E-Prix -1 thanks to the 3rd place of Lucas Di Grassi, future standard bearer of Mahindra and the first driver in the history of Formula E to exceed 1000 points. In addition, there is also the withdrawal at Mercedes for Nyck De Vries, the protagonist of a bad accident that occurred during the first lap.

Lucas di Grassi becomes the first driver to pass 1,000 points in Formula E with his 39th podium in his 99th race, seeing him to a total of 1,009. 🇰🇷 2022 Hana Bank #SeoulEPrix pic.twitter.com/X3Zn0NUKjj – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) August 13, 2022

Drivers classification



See also 2022 Jeep Wrangler only as a plug-in hybrid 4xe PHEV POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 195 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 174 3 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi 144 4 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 136 5 Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi 126 6 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah 118 7 Robin Frijns Envision 114 8 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 111 9 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 106 10 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 71 11 Nick Cassidy Envision 63 12 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 63 13 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 51 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 32 15 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 28 16 Alexander Sims Mahindra 14 17 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 14 18 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 6 19 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 6 20 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske 2 21 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 1 22 Norman Born Jaguar TCS 23 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske

Team ranking



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Mercedes-EQ 301 2 ROKiT Venturi 270 3 DS Techeetah 254 4 Jaguar TCS 225 5 Envision 177 6 TAG Heuer Porsche 134 7 Avalanche Andretti 125 8 Mahindra 46 9 Nissan e.dams 34 10 NIO 333 7 11 Dragon / Penske 2 See also Gasly's charge: "Very confident for qualifying" | FormulaPassion.it