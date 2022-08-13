The penultimate round of the 2021-2022 Formula E season literally begins with a bang, immediately characterized by a resounding accident occurred at the end of the first lap of theSeoul E-Prix-1. In the new circuit built outside and inside the Olympic Stadium in the South Korean capital, eight cars crashed into the barriers at the entrance to the last corner. Fortunately, no pilot involved reported any physical consequences, but once again the presence of theHalo.

Immediately after the long run of Norman Nato’s Jaguar – promoted for this race by the English team to replace the injured Sam Bird, and disadvantaged by the conditions of wet track – the same mistake was also made shortly after by Nissan’s Sébastien Buemithen buffered by the Mercedes of Nyck De Vries. The Dutchman, however, ended up under the Frenchman’s car, with Halo technology once again instrumental in avoiding the scenario of a potential crushing of the driver’s helmet.

Great to see all seven drivers walk away unscathed from this incident at the start of the race. Round 15 is currently under red flag conditions as the cars are recovered from the track. 🇰🇷 2022 Hana Bank #SeoulEPrix pic.twitter.com/ce7ODepDiS – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) August 13, 2022

Thanks to the chaos of the accident, the Race Direction immediately exposed the Red flag, thus interrupting the ongoing world championship fight between Mitch Evans, Edoardo Mortara and Stoffel Vandoorne. At the restart, the Belgian of Mercedes – favorite for the final victory – will start from seventh position, immediately behind the Swiss, temporarily 5th. Applause instead Evans who, from the third position conquered in qualifying in the rain, immediately took the lead of the race, overtaking Di Grassi and Rowland, author of the pole position. On the contrary, Vandoorne did not lose or gain positions compared to the start from the starting grid.