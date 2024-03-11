Back on track

Almost two months after the second round of the season in Diriyah, which also hosted the first double-header of the world championship, the Formula E championship will restart its engines this weekend for a single race again on the American continent after the seasonal debut in Mexico. This time it will be St. Paul to welcome the highest international category of 100% electric single-seaters, which will arrive in the Brazilian metropolis for the second time in its history. Here, last year, it was Mitch Evans who lifted the winner's cup.

Fourth different winner?

In the first three races we witnessed the victory for three different drivers, with three different teams on the top step of the podium. While Pascal Wehrlein won in Mexico, in the following Saudi tests Jake Dennis and Nick Cassidy triumphed, the latter at the top of the world rankings thanks to his constant presence on the podium in all three races. A series of positive results that allow him to enjoy a 19-point advantage over Wehrlein.

Live TV broadcasts

It should be underlined that the tests, which will take place on a circuit that presents a mix of speed and technique, with long straights and very demanding curves, will be held on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th March. The free practices will be visible on the official Formula E website and on its official YouTube and social channels (in addition to the app), as well as on sportmediaset.it Furthermore, the same site will guarantee live coverage of the qualifications, as well as the race, in this case also available free-to-air on Channel 20as well as on Discovery+ and Eurosport 1.

E-Prix Sao Paulo 2024: the complete program and TV times

Friday 15 March

8.25pm ​​– PL1 (live on formulae.com, Formula E app and on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

Saturday 16 March

11.15am – PL2 (live on formulae.com, Formula E app and on official Facebook and YouTube pages)

1.40pm – Qualifying (live on sportmediaset.it and Discovery+)

6.00 pm – Race (live on Canale 20, sportmediaset.it, Discovery+ and Eurosport 1)