Wehrlein on pole by 2 thousandths

Intense and spectacular qualifying session a St. Paul, where Formula E returned this weekend after a long break for the fourth round of the season. The German from Porsche obtained the pole position, as happened in the first round of this championship in Mexico City Pascal Wehrlein, which will share the second row with the DS Penske of Stoffel Vandoorne. The Belgian, as in the most competitive and desired finals by the public, fought until the last meter with his rival in the final, coming close to starting at the pole for just 2 thousandths of a second.

First phase

Incredible what happened in the first seconds of Group A, with the session immediately interrupted with the display of the red flag. What caused the qualifying to stop was not an accident, but rather the fall of a ball on the track which inevitably pushed the marshals to remove it before the restart.

The other sensational fact, this time sporting, occurred at the end of the 12 minute test, with elimination from the first round of the world ranking leader Nick Cassidy5th and a few thousandths of delay from Müllerwho, despite damage to his car, qualified for the knockout stages together with the second Jaguar from Evans and at two Penske of Vandoorne and Vergne, the latter author of the best time. However, a 'double' did not materialise Group Bwhere the best performance was achieved Maximilian Günther. The German, unlike his teammate Jehan Daruvala, led Maserati to the quarter-finals together with his compatriot Pascal Wehrlein and to the former 'Trident' pilot Edoardo Mortarawith Sam Bird who completed the quartet of fastest riders. Out, again surprisingly, the reigning world champion Jake Dennis.

The path to the final

The final was therefore played between Vandoorne and Wehrlein, with the Belgian producing excellent performances. After overtaking Evans and Vergne (the latter who took to the track without the presence of his rival Müller in the quarterfinals, stopped by the aforementioned damage to the car), the Penske driver thus faced the German Wehrlein. Fresh from the battles won with Mortara and Günther, who reached the semi-final after overtaking Bird, the Porsche driver fought with his challenger to the end, stopping the clock on1:12.789, being two tenths faster than the time set by Vandoorne. The appointment with the competition it's always for today at 6pm Italian, with the event live and free on Canale 20 or on sportmediaset.it, Discovery+ and Eurosport 1.

