The test for beginners

On 24 April, at the end of the double header weekend in Berlin, Formula E kicked off the first rookie test of this season, allowing the riders who had never participated in an official session before in this category to be able to complete the first km at the wheel of a Gen3 single-seater. An experience that, for some of them, will come again Friday 14th July on the street circuit of the EUR a Rome, for the second and last time in this 2022-2023 World Cup. During the first free practice session, there will therefore be an opportunity for the participants to increase their feeling with the single-seaters, or even to carry out this type of test for the first time ever.

Team picks

While waiting to see the rookies at work, Formula E has in the meantime communicated the names of the drivers, already known for their results in other GT or single-seater categories, who will take to the track with their respective teams. Among these was reconfirmed in Maserati Felipe Drugovichwinner last year in Formula 2 and today the third driver of Aston Martin in Formula 1. Still on the subject of the preparatory category of the Circus, the waiting weekend between Silverstone and the stop at the Hungaroring will allow Zane Maloney to be able to carry out the rookie test with the Avalanche Andretti team. McLaren, on the other hand, is betting on Charlie Eastwood who, compared to the previous profiles mentioned so far, knows the Formula E environment better due to his role as test driver for the Woking team in this series. A choice very similar to that of Mahindra, which relies on its third driver Jehan Daruvala. ‘Internal’ solution also in Porsche, which instead communicated the Chinese Yifei Yereturning from the recent participation in the 6 Hours of Monza in the Jota team.

The South African tries to replicate the best performance of the rookie test in Berlin Sheldon van der Linde, who will try to give himself an encore at the wheel of the Jaguar. Another confirmation has instead come from Nissan, which will bet once again on Italian Luca Ghiotto, the only ‘blue’ present on the track during the tests in the Capital. Like McLaren and Mahindra, the Japanese team will rely on its test driver, who boasts numerous seasons in GP3 and Formula 2. After the rookie tests held in Berlin, three other teams have reconfirmed their drivers also for Rome: while Envision will point up Jack Aitkenthe same will do NIO 333 with the former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyatnot counting the decision of ABT Cupra, once again on track with Adrien Tambay, son of the late Patrick. Speaking of French pilots, we will instead witness the absolute debut of Yann Ehrlacherdouble WTCR champion and chosen for this weekend by DS Penske.

The complete lineup

TEAM PILOT ABT Cupra Adrien Tambay Avalanche Andretti Zane Maloney DS Penske Yann Ehrlacher Envision Jack Aitken Jaguars Sheldon van der Linde Mahindra Jehan Daruvala maserati Felipe Drugovich NEOM McLaren Charlie Eastwood NIO 333 Daniil Kvyat nissan Luca Ghiotto TAG Heuer Porsche Yifei Ye