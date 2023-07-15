A frightening accident, but all unharmed

The dynamics ofaccident which involved the drivers engaged in the first of two races of the Formula E Rome E-Prix, was among the worst possible that can happen during a motor race. On lap nine, the British Sam Bird lost control of his Jaguar, hitting a wall of the track and being bounced onto the track practically horizontal.

The pilots arriving behind him found themselves there roadway blocked from the British single-seater, and they had to choose in the space of a moment whether to throw themselves to Bird’s left or right, hoping to emerge unscathed from the manoeuvre.

Some managed to avoid the impact, such as Jake Dennis, Nick Cassidy and Maximilian Gunther, while others unfortunately came into contact with Jaguar, such as Sebastien Buemi and especially Edoardo Mortara, who did the dreaded T-accident with Sam Bird, without being able to avoid the car. In the excited moment, Da Costa, Di Grassi and Frijns also suffered damage to the single-seaters.

BIG shunts. Multiple drivers are out of the @Hankook_Sport #RomeEPrix following this nasty accident. pic.twitter.com/VskBzDYafM — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) July 15, 2023

Immediate red flag to interrupt the E-Prix. Fortunately the pilots were all unharmed, despite the great fear. Numerous debris remained on the track, which prompted the Race Direction to a stop that lasted for several minutes, before the restart. Bird, Buemi, Mortara, Di Grassi, Frijns and Da Costa failed to make the start.

Interviewed by MediasetJean-Eric Vergne did not hide that he feared for his safety and that of his colleagues: “It was the scariest moment of my career, seeing a car in the middle of the track when you arrive at high speed and with little grip is scary. I had to choose in seconds whether to go outside or inside, but there were only a few centimeters between Bird’s car and the wall. I was afraid for myself, but especially for him because it reminded me so much of what happened at Spa a few weeks ago.”