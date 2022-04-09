In the first free practice session at Eur the fastest was Edoardo Mortara. The leader of the drivers’ classification preceded the Jaguar of Mitch Evans, in turn ahead of the reigning world champion Nyck de Vries in the Mercedes. However, the times are still not very indicative, since the session started at 7.15 am, with the Capitoline asphalt still particularly cold. The protagonists of the championship in fact waited for the last minutes of the session to make their own qualifying simulation with all 250 kW of maximum power. However, Antonio Giovinazzi’s eighteenth time should be noted, thus entering the top-20, while his teammate, Sergio Sette Camara, finished in tenth place. Problems instead for Nick Cassidy, with the New Zealander forced to the pits for a long time due to a technical problem that occurred to his Virgin, solved a few minutes before time ran out.

At the end of the session, Oliver Rowland’s impact against the barriers at the chicane of turn 12 must be recorded. His Mahindra suffered damage to the front and the hope is that the mechanics will be able to fix the car in time for qualifying. which will start at 10.40. The Eur track is confirmed once again to be decidedly challenging, with Rowland himself already protagonist in the morning of an excursion to turn 7 after having risked losing control of the car on the very fast and bumpy climb that runs alongside the Square Colosseum. The same spot had been the scene of several incidents last season, heralding another very eventful E-Prix.

Position Pilot Team Time 1 Mortara Venturi 1.40.022 2 Evans Jaguar 1.40.241 3 De Vries Mercedes 1.40.346 4 From the coast DS Techeetah 1.40.515 5 Frijns Envision Racing 1.40.618 6 Vandoorne Mercedes 1.40.644 7 Lotterer Porsche 1.40.900 8 Sims Mahindra 1.41.096 9 Bird Jaguar 1.41.137 10 Seven Camara Dragon Penske 1.41.249 11 Gunther Nissan 1.41.359 12 Of Fat Venturi 1.41.406 13 Buemi Nissan 1.41.458 14 Vergne DS Techeetah 1.41.477 15 Wehrlein Porsche 1.41.759 16 Turvey Nio 1.41.933 17 Askew Andretti 1.41.029 18 Giovinazzi Dragon Penske 1.42.168 19 Cassidy Envision Racing 1.42.256 20 Rowland Mahindra 1.42.499 21 Ticktum Nio 1.43.109 22 Dennis Andretti 1.43.630