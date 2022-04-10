The front row of the grid for the Sunday Eur race will see Jean Eric Vergne starting ahead of Jake Dennis. Saturday’s winner Mitch Evans will instead start from the fourth box behind André Lotterer’s Porsche, with the possibility, therefore, of aiming for a double win on the streets of the capital. Tenth position on the grid instead for the leader of the World Championship Edoardo Moratara.

Rapid evolution of the track in the first qualifying round, making the last decisive attempt to snatch the qualification to the knockout stage. Robin Frijns, André Lotterer, Jake Dennis and Sam Bird advance to duels. However, Nyck de Vries and the championship leader Edoardo Mortara are excluded, respectively for just 5 and 33 thousandths of a second. The reigning world champion will also serve a penalty of three positions on the starting grid for the responsibility in contact with Pascal Wehrlein in Saturday’s race. The second qualifying group, on the other hand, has an asphalt temperature of over 5 ° C higher. Mitch Evans, Pascal Wehrlein, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne advance to the quarter-finals. Bad luck for Antonio Giovinazzi: the Italian appeared more competitive than in the recent seasonal outings, but the driver from Martina Franca crossed the finish line a fraction of a second after the checkered flag was displayed, unable to make the last attempt with conditions best track. His teammate, Sergio Sette Camara, instead hit the barriers at the chicane of turns 12-13, but despite the accident the Brazilian will start from eleventh on the grid, a remarkable result for Dragon Penske.

Surprise shot in the quarter-finals for Jean Eric Vergne, who manages to get the better of the thousandths on Robin Frijns, who throughout the weekend proved extremely skilled in interpreting the Eur circuit. In the other direct clashes, Andrè Lotterer snatches the qualification against Stoffel Vandoorne, an impregnable Jake Dennis prevails over Pascal Wehrlein, while in the derby at Jaguar Sam Bird surrenders to Mitch Evans. The semi-final sees the two ex-teammates Jean Eric Vergne and André Lotterer clash, a challenge in which the multiple champion of DS-Techeetah enters the final. In the other duel Jake Dennis is simply unattainable, the only one to go under the 1’38 ” wall, relegating Mitch Evans to the fourth pitch on the grid. The Englishman fails to repeat himself in the final, however, with Vergne managing to grab the pole position for the second E-Prix in Rome.

The starting grid is therefore defined. The appointment with the switching off of the traffic lights is for 3.00 pm.

Position on the grid Pilot Team 1 Jean Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 2 Jake Dennis Andretti 3 Andrè Lotterer Porsche 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar 5 Sam Bird Jaguar 6 Robin Frijns Envision Racing 7 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 8 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes 9 Antonio Felix Da Costa DS Techeetah 10 Edoardo Mortara Venturi 11 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon Penske 12 Lucas Di Grassi Venturi 13 Nyck de Vries Mercedes 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 15 Sebastien Buemi Nissan 16 Oliver Askew Andretti 17 Maximilian Gunther Nissan 18 Nick Cassidy Envision Racing 19 Alexander Sims Mahindra 20 Dan Ticktum Nio 21 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon Penske 22 Oliver Turvey Nio