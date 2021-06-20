They will still be Oliver Rowland and Pascal Wehrlein starting in front of everyone in the second E-Prix of Puebla, scheduled for tonight on the Mexican track. Like yesterday, the two drivers were the fastest at the end of the qualifying session, but today the Nissan rider took pole. Off by 192 thousandths the Porsche driver, who will try to redeem the disappointment of Saturday on the track.

Third time, then canceled due to a technical infringement, for Alex Lynn, who thus leaves space in the second row for Edoardo Mortara and Jean-Eric Vergne, they too were already protagonists in the session held 24 hours ago. Sixth time, and fifth place on the grid, for Jake Dennis, which had been the fastest in the group stage. 13th and last time, respectively, for Lucas di Grassi and René Rast, yesterday protagonists of the Audi double. Below is the chronicle of the qualifications.

The leading drivers of the World Championship are again excluded from the top of the grid. In an attempt not to clean the trajectories of the rest of the group, everyone waits for the last useful moment to get on the track, repeating yesterday’s crowd. Rast, who had pulled out of the fray by taking command of operations, ended up in meadows losing 3 ″ and will start last (his time has also been canceled for a return to the track considered dangerous). Da Costa, who knocked in the rear of Vandoorne’s Mercedes already at the first braking, did not go beyond the 22nd time, preceded by 4 thousandths of the World Championship leader, Frijns, which will join him in the penultimate row. 19th time for De Vries, 18th for Evans and 17th for Vandoorne.

A decidedly cleaner test for the drivers of the second Group, who temporarily occupy the first six positions. The best is Jake Dennis, which breaks through the barrier of 1’23 “, stopping the clock at 1’22” 816, 388 thousandths faster than Jean-Eric Vergne. Four tenths Mortara, while Di Grassi, Sims and Bird are more than a second away.

The time of the BMW standard bearer (new track record, beaten by 45 thousandths the reference set by Rowland in PL2) withstands the assault of the third Group, with the only Briton from Nissan able to get close to less than three tenths (+0 ″ 236). With Rowland, find temporary access to the SuperPole Lynn (+0 ″ 396) and the poleman yesterday, Pascal Wehrlein (+0 ″ 411), which make Edoardo Mortara, sixth, slip into the elimination zone.

For the Italian-Swiss, yesterday on the second podium of the season, access to the Super-Pole arrives without too many worries at the end of Group 4. Buemi, the best, is seventh, more than two tenths from Venturi # 48, while Blomqvist, ninth , is the only other rider to find a place in the top ten.

Dennis, Rowland, Vergne, Lynn, Wehrlein and Mortara are competing for the SuperPole, with the Nissan rider securing the first position. The race will start at 23 Italian time.

