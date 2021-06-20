Edward Mortara impregnable in the second Puebla E-Prix, staged on the Miguel E. Abed circuit of the Mexican city. After yesterday’s third place, today the Italian Swiss found the first seasonal statement with an impeccable race.
Starting third, the Venturi rider did well to burn Pascal Wehrlein when the traffic lights went out, only to find the top of the standings in the seventh pass to the detriment of Oliver Rowland. In the final, Mortara saw the shape of the Porsche # 99 gradually enlarge in the mirrors, but the German had probably asked too much of his car and in the last laps he raised the white flag, allowing the Venturi # 48 to widen the gap again.
Porsche, appeal against disqualification
The second victory in Formula E gives Mortara the top of the Drivers’ World Championship, who drives ten points ahead of Robin Frijns. A first for the king of Macao and for the Monegasque team, which after nine races collected 72 points against the Dutchman’s 62. Pascal Wehrlein also climbs the ranking, now ninth at 54 points.
The Porsche driver is celebrating on the podium, thus partially erasing the disappointment due to the disqualification remedied yesterday. Third Nyck Cassidy on Virgin, who rose from eighth position on the grid, to al first podium in Formula E. Sunday was subdued for the Saturday winners: Lucas di Grassi finished 18th, René Rast 10th after starting last.
At the foot of the podium, Oliver’s Nissan Rowland, in front of Jake Dennis (BMW), Alexander Lynn and Maximilian Gunther. Eighth Jean-Eric Vergne, author of a spin on lap 24 that cost him two positions, and ninth Mitch Evans, departed 18th. Just off the points Robin Frijns, 11th, ahead of Bird, Vandoorne and Buemi.
On the other hand, two other candidates for the title have not even seen the checkered flag: Antonio Felix from the coast – ko at 26th after finishing wide at the corner exit and hitting the barriers – and Nyck de Vries, overwhelmed by Lucas di Grassi during the 8th lap.
Formula E | E-Prix Puebla-2 2021, order of arrival
|
Pos.
|
Pilot
|
Team
|
Car
|
Turns
|
Time / Gap
|
GpV
|
1
|
Edward MORTARA
|
Venturi
|
Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02
|
32
|
1: 25.970
|
2
|
Pascal WEHRLEIN
|
Porsche
|
Porsche 99X Electric
|
32
|
+2,296
|
1: 25.871
|
3
|
Nick CASSIDY
|
Virgin
|
Audi e-tron FE07
|
32
|
+4.169
|
1: 25.991
|
4
|
Oliver ROWLAND
|
Nissan e.dams
|
Nissan IM03
|
32
|
+6.912
|
1: 26.279
|
5
|
Jake DENNIS
|
Bmw Andretti
|
BMW iFE.21
|
32
|
+9.986
|
1: 25.688
|
6
|
Alexander LYNN
|
Mahindra
|
Mahindra M7Electro
|
32
|
+10.630
|
1: 26.044
|
7
|
M. GÜNTHER
|
Bmw Andretti
|
BMW iFE.21
|
32
|
+10.968
|
1: 25.608
|
8
|
Jean-Éric VERGNE
|
DS Techeetah
|
DS E-TENSE FE20
|
32
|
+21.111
|
1: 26.525
|
9
|
Mitch EVANS
|
Jaguar
|
Jaguar I-Type 5
|
32
|
+21.261
|
1: 26.313
|
10
|
Kidney RAST
|
Audi
|
Audi e-tron FE07
|
32
|
+21896
|
1: 25.370
|
11
|
Robin FRIJNS
|
Virgin
|
Audi e-tron FE07
|
32
|
+22.216
|
1: 25.901
|
12
|
Sam BIRD
|
Jaguar
|
Jaguar I-Type 5
|
32
|
+27.945
|
1: 25.722
|
13
|
S. VANDOORNE
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02
|
32
|
+28.578
|
1: 26.281
|
14
|
Sébastien BUEMI
|
Nissan e.dams
|
Nissan IM03
|
32
|
+35.720
|
1: 26.167
|
15
|
Joel ERIKSSON
|
Dragon
|
PENSKE EV-5
|
32
|
+41.027
|
1: 26.282
|
16
|
S. SEVEN CÂMARA
|
Dragin
|
PENSKE EV-5
|
32
|
+41.029
|
1: 26.342
|
17
|
André LOTTERER
|
Porsche
|
Porsche 99X Electric
|
32
|
+46.250
|
1: 27.412
|
18
|
Lucas OF FATS
|
Audi
|
Audi e-tron FE07
|
32
|
+1: 26.473
|
1: 26.307
|
Delay
|
Tom BLOMQVIST
|
NIO
|
NIO 333 001
|
29
|
1: 25.879
|
Delay
|
AF FROM THE COAST
|
DS Techeetah
|
DS E-TENSE FE20
|
25
|
1: 26.551
|
Delay
|
Alexander SIMS
|
Mahindra
|
Mahindra M7Electro
|
21
|
1: 26.718
|
Delay
|
Oliver TURVEY
|
NIO
|
NIO 333 001
|
16
|
1: 26.815
|
Delay
|
Norman BORN
|
Venturi
|
Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02
|
12
|
1: 27.006
|
Delay
|
Nyck DE VRIES
|
Mercedes
|
Mercedes-EQ Silver Arrow 02
|
8
|
1: 27.540
