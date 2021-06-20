Edward Mortara impregnable in the second Puebla E-Prix, staged on the Miguel E. Abed circuit of the Mexican city. After yesterday’s third place, today the Italian Swiss found the first seasonal statement with an impeccable race.

Starting third, the Venturi rider did well to burn Pascal Wehrlein when the traffic lights went out, only to find the top of the standings in the seventh pass to the detriment of Oliver Rowland. In the final, Mortara saw the shape of the Porsche # 99 gradually enlarge in the mirrors, but the German had probably asked too much of his car and in the last laps he raised the white flag, allowing the Venturi # 48 to widen the gap again.

Porsche, appeal against disqualification

The second victory in Formula E gives Mortara the top of the Drivers’ World Championship, who drives ten points ahead of Robin Frijns. A first for the king of Macao and for the Monegasque team, which after nine races collected 72 points against the Dutchman’s 62. Pascal Wehrlein also climbs the ranking, now ninth at 54 points.

The Porsche driver is celebrating on the podium, thus partially erasing the disappointment due to the disqualification remedied yesterday. Third Nyck Cassidy on Virgin, who rose from eighth position on the grid, to al first podium in Formula E. Sunday was subdued for the Saturday winners: Lucas di Grassi finished 18th, René Rast 10th after starting last.

That winning moment for @edomortara and @VenturiFE 🤗🏆 🇲🇽 2021 CBMM Niobium #PueblaEPrix pic.twitter.com/SsxD3ACivK – ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) June 20, 2021

At the foot of the podium, Oliver’s Nissan Rowland, in front of Jake Dennis (BMW), Alexander Lynn and Maximilian Gunther. Eighth Jean-Eric Vergne, author of a spin on lap 24 that cost him two positions, and ninth Mitch Evans, departed 18th. Just off the points Robin Frijns, 11th, ahead of Bird, Vandoorne and Buemi.

On the other hand, two other candidates for the title have not even seen the checkered flag: Antonio Felix from the coast – ko at 26th after finishing wide at the corner exit and hitting the barriers – and Nyck de Vries, overwhelmed by Lucas di Grassi during the 8th lap.

Formula E | E-Prix Puebla-2 2021, order of arrival