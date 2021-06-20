A new winner – the eighth in nine E-Prix competed – and a new leader of the overall standings. The Mexican stage of Formula E leads the driver Venturi to the top of the Drivers’ World Championship Edoardo Mortara. Mercedes continues to drive among the teams.

Formula E 2021, the Drivers and Teams rankings after the second Puebla 2021 E-Prix.

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Edoardo Mortara Venturi 72 2 Robin Frijns Virgin 62 3 Antonio Felix da Costa Virgin 60 4 René Rast Porsche 60 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar 60 6 Nick de Vries Mercedes 59 7 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes 54 8 Jake Dennis Dragon 54 9 Oliver Rowland DS Techeetah 53 10 Jean-Eric Vergne Audi 50 11 Sam Bird Jaguar 49 12 Pascal Wehrelin DS Techeetah 48 13 Lucas Di Grassi NIO 39 14 Nick Cassidy Audi 37 15 Alexander Sims Nissan e.dams 36 16 Alex Lynn Dragon 32 17 Nico Muller Mahindra 30 18 Maximilian Gunther Mahindra 28 19 André Lotterer BMW Andretti 18 20 Oliver Turvey Nissan e.dams 13 21 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 12 22 Sebastien Buemi BMW Andretti 11 23 Norman Born Venturi 11 24 Tom Blomqvist Porsche 5 25 Joel Erikkson Dragon 0