A new winner – the eighth in nine E-Prix competed – and a new leader of the overall standings. The Mexican stage of Formula E leads the driver Venturi to the top of the Drivers’ World Championship Edoardo Mortara. Mercedes continues to drive among the teams.
Formula E 2021, the Drivers and Teams rankings after the second Puebla 2021 E-Prix.
|
Pos.
|
Pilot
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
Venturi
|
72
|
2
|
Robin Frijns
|
Virgin
|
62
|
3
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
Virgin
|
60
|
4
|
René Rast
|
Porsche
|
60
|
5
|
Mitch Evans
|
Jaguar
|
60
|
6
|
Nick de Vries
|
Mercedes
|
59
|
7
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes
|
54
|
8
|
Jake Dennis
|
Dragon
|
54
|
9
|
Oliver Rowland
|
DS Techeetah
|
53
|
10
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
Audi
|
50
|
11
|
Sam Bird
|
Jaguar
|
49
|
12
|
Pascal Wehrelin
|
DS Techeetah
|
48
|
13
|
Lucas Di Grassi
|
NIO
|
39
|
14
|
Nick Cassidy
|
Audi
|
37
|
15
|
Alexander Sims
|
Nissan e.dams
|
36
|
16
|
Alex Lynn
|
Dragon
|
32
|
17
|
Nico Muller
|
Mahindra
|
30
|
18
|
Maximilian Gunther
|
Mahindra
|
28
|
19
|
André Lotterer
|
BMW Andretti
|
18
|
20
|
Oliver Turvey
|
Nissan e.dams
|
13
|
21
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
NIO
|
12
|
22
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
BMW Andretti
|
11
|
23
|
Norman Born
|
Venturi
|
11
|
24
|
Tom Blomqvist
|
Porsche
|
5
|
25
|
Joel Erikkson
|
Dragon
|
0
|Pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes EQ Formula E Team
|113
|2
|DS Techeetah
|110
|3
|Jaguar Racing
|109
|4
|Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler
|99
|5
|RoKiT Venturi Racing
|83
|6
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|82
|7
|Envision Virgin Racing
|81
|8
|Mahindra Racing
|68
|9
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|66
|10
|Nissan e.dams
|64
|11
|Dragon /Penske Autosport
|42
|12
|NIO 333 Team
|18
Leave a Reply