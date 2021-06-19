The 2021 Formula E World Championship is offering an increasingly tighter challenge. To prove it, a very tight championship standings, with six drivers enclosed in less than ten points after eight E-Prix disputed. The double Audi relaunches the German manufacturer among the manufacturers.
Formula E 2021, the Driver and Team rankings after the first 2021 Puebla E-Prix.
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Robin Frijns
|Virgin
|62
|2
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|Virgin
|60
|3
|Nick de Vries
|Mercedes
|59
|4
|René Rast
|Porsche
|58
|5
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar
|58
|6
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|Mercedes
|54
|7
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar
|49
|8
|Edoardo Mortara
|Venturi
|47
|9
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|Audi
|46
|10
|Jake Dennis
|Dragon
|43
|11
|Lucas Di Grassi
|NIO
|39
|12
|Alexander Sims
|Nissan e.dams
|36
|13
|Pascal Wehrelin
|DS Techeetah
|36
|14
|Oliver Rowland
|DS Techeetah
|35
|15
|Nico Muller
|Mahindra
|30
|16
|Alex Lynn
|Dragon
|24
|17
|Maximilian Gunther
|Mahindra
|22
|18
|Nick Cassidy
|Audi
|19
|19
|André Lotterer
|BMW Andretti
|18
|20
|Oliver Turvey
|Nissan e.dams
|13
|21
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO
|12
|22
|Sebastien Buemi
|BMW Andretti
|11
|23
|Norman Born
|Venturi
|11
|24
|Tom Blomqvist
|Porsche
|5
|25
|Joel Erikkson
|Dragon
|0
|Pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes EQ Formula E Team
|113
|2
|Jaguar Racing
|107
|3
|DS Techeetah
|106
|4
|Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler
|97
|5
|Envision Virgin Racing
|81
|6
|BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|65
|7
|Mahindra Racing
|60
|8
|RoKiT Venturi Racing
|58
|9
|TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team
|54
|10
|Nissan e.dams
|46
|11
|Dragon /Penske Autosport
|42
|12
|NIO 333 Team
|18
