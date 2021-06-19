The 2021 Formula E World Championship is offering an increasingly tighter challenge. To prove it, a very tight championship standings, with six drivers enclosed in less than ten points after eight E-Prix disputed. The double Audi relaunches the German manufacturer among the manufacturers.

Formula E 2021, the Driver and Team rankings after the first 2021 Puebla E-Prix.

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Robin Frijns Virgin 62 2 Antonio Felix da Costa Virgin 60 3 Nick de Vries Mercedes 59 4 René Rast Porsche 58 5 Mitch Evans Jaguar 58 6 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes 54 7 Sam Bird Jaguar 49 8 Edoardo Mortara Venturi 47 9 Jean-Eric Vergne Audi 46 10 Jake Dennis Dragon 43 11 Lucas Di Grassi NIO 39 12 Alexander Sims Nissan e.dams 36 13 Pascal Wehrelin DS Techeetah 36 14 Oliver Rowland DS Techeetah 35 15 Nico Muller Mahindra 30 16 Alex Lynn Dragon 24 17 Maximilian Gunther Mahindra 22 18 Nick Cassidy Audi 19 19 André Lotterer BMW Andretti 18 20 Oliver Turvey Nissan e.dams 13 21 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 12 22 Sebastien Buemi BMW Andretti 11 23 Norman Born Venturi 11 24 Tom Blomqvist Porsche 5 25 Joel Erikkson Dragon 0