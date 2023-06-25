Jake Dennis: more than just pole

It is a pole position that is worth triple for Jake Dennis in the first E-Prix in the history of Formula E at Portlandon a real circuit that gave the British driver a strong emotion that encompasses several values: in addition to having conquered his first start at the pole of the season (which was missing from last year’s London Race 2), the number 27 also gave the first place on the starting grid to the Avalanche Andretti team, who play at home in the round in Oregon. But that’s not all: thanks to the 3 points awarded to the author of the fastest lap in qualifying, Dennis also became the new leader of the championship standingssurpassing a disappointing Pascal Wehrlein.

Qualification report

Qualifications that started immediately under the banner of surprises in Group A, at least as regards the name of those eliminated from the group valid for access to the quarter-finals. Among these stands out Pascal Wehrleinreally 10th with his Porsche out of the total eleven participants. Also out was the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne (5th), as well as the two Envisions by Cassidy and Buemi, while the Nissans of fenestration (author of the best time) e Born with Vergne and Gunther, winner of the last race in Jakarta. Twists and turns that have not been missed even in Group Bespecially for the immediate withdrawal of Mitch Evansnever took to the track due to a technical problem found on his Jaguar. A ‘thank you’ was in a particular way Jake Denniswho with the American Avalanche Andretti took advantage of the missteps of his direct opponents in the general standings to access the next round, in second position and sandwiched between the McLarens of Rast and Hughes. Porsche which is consoled with the fourth time of Da Costa, while they say goodbye to the Mortara company, 7th with the Maserati, and the second Jaguars of Bird, even ninth. A result that thus reflects a session to be forgotten for the British team.

From the quarterfinals onwards, the French Nato and Fenestraz emerged as the main protagonists of the direct challenges, capable of overcoming Vergne and Günther respectively to find themselves together in the semifinals in a Nissan derbies. It was the best fenestrationwho thus snatched the ticket for the final against Dennis in the decisive duel for the assignment of pole position. The Englishman, after getting the better of the McLarens of Hughes and Rast, also overtook the transalpine by only 79 thousandths of second, thus winning the start at the pole for the Portland E-Prix. Finally, the decision by the Race Direction to the detriment of the two should be underlined DS Penske of Vergne and Vandoorne, who will start from the pit lane for the installation, at the garage entrance, of an RFID scanning device capable of detecting the data of all the cars in real time. In addition to the sporting penalty, the team was also sanctioned with a fine of 25,000 euros.

Portland E-Prix, Starting Grid

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 2 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 3 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 4 René Rast Neom McLaren 5 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 6 Jean-Eric Vergne* DS Penske 7 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 8 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 9 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 10 Stoffel Vandoorne* DS Penske 11 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra 12 Nick Cassidy Envision 13 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 14 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 15 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 16 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 17 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 18 Sebastien Buemi Envision 19 Robert Merhi Mahindra 20 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 21 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 22 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS

*start from the pit lane

A few hours of waiting for the race

With this starting grid we prepare for the appointment for the race, scheduled at 02:00 Italian. A time certainly not convenient for fans, who will still be able to follow the event live with relative ease: in addition to live on Sky Sports Summer and Sky Sports Arena (channel 201 and 204 respectively), the twelfth stage of the world championship will also be available free-to-air on Channel 20. All this without forgetting the streaming options, especially on sportmediaset.it, Sky GO and NOW TV.