The second and final free practice session of the Monaco E-Prix ended in the name of the Portuguese of DS Techeetah Antonio Felix Da Costaauthor of fastest lap. The day, which began with Nyck de Vries’ best performance in PL1, was preceded by the performance of the 30-year-old, able to stop the clock on the1: 30.453 with 2 tenths of advantage over Mitch Evans, also presenting himself as one of the strongest candidates for the fight for pole position, also scheduled this morning starting at 10:45.

During the tests, held for the first time on the complete layout of the Principality circuit – the same used by Formula 1 – there was a Red flag 12 minutes from the end of the session, thanks to a withdrawal for technical failure for Alexander Sims, remained stationary on the track at the entrance to the Rascasse. Before him, the same problem had occurred to the detriment of Oliver Askew, with the stewards who nevertheless managed to push the car off the track without interrupting the session. Given the complex nature of the city route, fortunately there were no accidents or collisions with the barriers, except for some contacts that took place at the exit of the swimming pools. In this sense, one of the most notable occurred in the final stages of the test, starring Jean-Eric Vergne, however able to return to the pits regularly. Bad, however, Antonio Giovinazziwith the Italian driver setting the 22nd and last time, more than 3 seconds behind the leader.

PL2 E-Prix Monaco, complete classification



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME / GAP 1 Antonio Felix From the coast DS Techeetah 1: 30.435 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +0.209 3 Robin Frijns Envision +0.243 4 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +0.360 5 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams +0.390 6 Nyck De Vries Mercedes EQ +0.417 7 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.441 8 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +0.495 9 Edward Mortara ROKiT Venturi +0.544 10 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.550 11 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes EQ +0.598 12 Lucas Of Fat ROKiT Venturi +0.604 13 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +0.657 14 Nick Cassidy Envision +0.672 15 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +0.812 16 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1.118 17 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +1.324 18 Alexander Sims Mahindra +1.497 19 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +1.870 20 Sergio Seven Camara Dragon / Penske +2.186 21 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +2.689 22 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske +3.111