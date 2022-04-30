The victory of Stoffel Vandoorne and of Mercedes in the’Monaco E-Prixsixth round of the 2021-2022 world championship, gives smiles to the rider and the team mentioned not only as regards the prestige of this success in the prestigious setting of the Principality, but also for the more than positive implications related to the world championship standings. Thanks also to this affirmation, in fact, the Belgian leaps to the head of the championship with a 6-point advantage over Jean-Eric Vergne, who was also on the podium in Monaco with the 3rd place.

Thanks to this result, the Frenchman of DS Techeetah thus slips into provisional second position, just three points behind New Zealander Mitch Evans. The Jaguar driver, already an authentic protagonist of the previous test in Rome, subsequently confirmed his period of form in qualifying in Monaco, obtaining the 3 additional points reserved for the author of the pole position and a 2nd place in the race. Bad news, however, for Pascal Wehrlein, who with his bitter retirement in the E-Prix lost the opportunity to reduce the gap from the leadership, now 39 points away.

In this sense, also thanks to the knockout of André Lotterer’s other Porsche, the German team slips to 6th place in the constructors’ standings, albeit 2 points from fourth position in Envision. At the same time, the Mercedes compatriots boast first place in this ranking with 15 points behind DS Techeetah, in the role of ‘deputy’ with 11 points behind Jaguar, betrayed in Monaco by Sam Bird’s retirement due to technical problems. Still without points the Dragon / Penske by Sette Camara ed Antonio Giovinazzi, the only ones – along with Alexander Sims, on Mahindra – who have not managed to get a top 10 finish since the beginning of the season. Next appointment with the world championship at the two Berlin E-Prix, scheduled in the German capital on 14 and 15 May.

Formula E 2021-22, the Drivers’ rankings after the 2022 Monaco E-Prix



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes EQ 81 2 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 75 3 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 72 4 Robin Frijns Envision 71 5 Edward Mortara ROKiT Venturi 49 6 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 43 7 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 42 8 Nyck De Vries Mercedes EQ 39 9 Lucas Of Fat ROKiT Venturi 37 10 Antonio Felix From the coast DS Techeetah 30 11 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 28 12 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 22 13 Nick Cassidy Envision 16 14 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 10 15 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 6 16 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 4 17 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 2 18 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 2 19 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 1 20 Alexander Sims Mahindra 21 Sergio Seven Camara Dragon / Penske 22 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske

Team ranking



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Mercedes EQ 120 2 DS Techeetah 105 3 Jaguard TCS 94 4 Envision 87 5 ROKiT Venturi 86 6 TAG Heuer Porsche 85 7 Avalanche Andretti 30 8 Nissan e.dams 12 9 NIO 333 7 10 Mahindra 4 11 Dragon / Penske