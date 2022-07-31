As it happened in the previous qualifying valid for the London E-Prix 1, today’s session also reserved various surprises in the final classification, starting with the excellent performance of Antonio Giovinazzi: the Apulian driver, after having easily passed his eliminatory round, climbed up to the semifinals, ranking in third position for this afternoon’s race, scheduled at 16:00 Italian. The name of the poleman of Race-2which once again responds to that of Jake Dennis. The Briton of Team Andretti, already author of the same result yesterday, and later winner of Race-1, managed again to set the best time of the session, beating in the final Lucas di Grassi. In this way, the 27-year-old showed his state of form in his home round, also today characterized by twists, especially in the first phase.

In Group A, in fact, the leader of the world championship has resoundingly left the scene Stoffel Vandoorne, only in 7th place in his group. However, the Belgian from Mercedes can console himself by evaluating the even worse performance of his direct rivals, starting with Edoardo Mortara, in serious trouble on the London street circuit. The Swiss, in fact, ended up even behind Vandoorne, in a list of the ‘eliminated’ which also included Vergne and above all Mitch Evanscurrently 2nd in the world rankings.

London E-Prix, Qualifying-2 starting grid



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 2 Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi 3 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske 4 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah 5 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 6 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 7 Nick Cassidy Envision 8 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 9 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 10 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 11 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 12 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 13 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 14 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 15 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 16 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 17 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi 18 Robin Frijns Envision 19 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske 20 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 21 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 22 Alexander Sims Mahindra