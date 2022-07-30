There pole position of the fourth last round of the 2021/2022 world championship bears the signature of Jake Denniswith the pilot of the Andretti team which reaches this milestone for the first time this season, as well as the US team. To make this milestone even sweeter is the circuit on which the work was completed, namely that of London, right in the capital of the hometown of the 27-year-old Brit. On top of that, Dennis got the better of the championship leader in the final, Stoffel Vandoorne, who can still smile for the result obtained. Specifically, the disappointments of his direct rivals, all sensationally eliminated in the elimination rounds, motivated the Belgian of Mercedes for today’s Race-1 – scheduled for 16:00 Italian time.

In the Group Ain fact, Jaguar’s great disappointment in front of its home crowd first materialized, with Bird and Evans excluded prematurely from the fight for pole position, respectively in seventh and eighth position and behind Robin Frijnsalso eliminated.

The outcome of the Group B.especially for the unexpected out of Edoardo Mortara. The Swiss, in fact, ends in 5th place right in front of Jean-Eric Vergne (respectively in 5th and 7th place), in a list of the excluded which also includes Sebastien Buemiin 8th place.

A collective disaster fully exploited by the driver of the Mercedes, then able to get the better of both Lotterer and Sette Camara, first in the quarterfinals and then in the semifinals. At the same time, and in the same rounds, Dennis overtook Gunther and De Vries, thus denying the all-Mercedes fight ahead of the final. At that point, the Englishman then concluded with the time of 1: 13.161now focusing on this afternoon’s race.

London E-Prix, Qualifying-1: starting grid



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 2 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 3 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 4 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon / Penske 5 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 6 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 7 Nick Cassidy Envision 8 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 9 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi 10 Robin Frijns Envision 11 Antonio Felix da Costa DS Techeetah 12 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 13 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 14 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 15 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 16 Alexander Sims Mahindra 17 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 18 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 19 Antonio Felix da Costa Dragon / Penske 20 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 21 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 22 Lucas Di Grassi ROKiT Venturi