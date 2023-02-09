The anticipation for the fourth round of the 2022-2023 Formula E season is growing more and more, ready to make another historic debut. After the collective curiosity satisfied in seeing the first results of the Gen3 single-seaters, the highest category of electric cars is now ready to take to the track on a street circuit never faced before like the Indian one of Hyderabad. Located along the banks of the Hussain Sagar artificial river, the track will be the perfect opportunity for the eventual confirmation of the strength of the Porsches of the Andretti team and the factory team of the German company, brought to success in Mexico and Saudi Arabia respectively by Jake Dennis and Pascal Wehrlein.

Alternatively, the Indian round – Mahindra’s home race – could also coincide with the redemption of all the other teams still looking for success or convincing performances, starting with Maserati, protagonist of the first championship points conquered in the last round of the world in Diriyah. Confirmations or upheavals that therefore generate interest one day before the first scheduled free practice session Friday 10 February at 11:55. As in the last few appointments, also in this case the free sessions can be followed not only on sportmediaset.it, but also on the official Formula E website and on the category’s Facebook and YouTube profiles, without forgetting the official app of the latter.

Modes that can also be used for the second session, in this case scheduled Saturday 11 February. In this case, however, PL2 will take place at 03:35 Italian time, thanks to the time difference with India. However, appointments with qualifying and the race will be decidedly easier, especially with the latter. While the fight for pole position will start at 06:10, live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Arena (channel 204), the green light will come on at 10:30, again on Saturday, with the addition of Canale 20 for the live broadcast of the event.

e-Prix Hyderabad, full schedule and times on tv

Friday 10 February

11:55 – PL1 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

Saturday 11 February

03:35 – PL2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

06:10 – Qualifying (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Arena, channel 204, and streaming on NOW TV)

10:30 – Race (live on Canale 20, sportmediaset.it, Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Arena, and streaming on NOW TV)