For the third consecutive time since the beginning of the season, two riders can boast a constant presence on the podium since the beginning of this championship: it is Pascal Wehrlein and of Jake Dennisyesterday as today respectively authors of victory he was born in 2nd place in the standings in the first double header of the season a Diriyah. On Friday night, in fact, the German of the Porsche he had won the victory ahead of the British rider of the Andretti team, with the same result that was repeated again this evening. The only exception can be found in the third positionthis time occupied by René Rast. The German thus gave McLaren the first podium in its history in this category. The Woking team, which at the end of qualifying had rejoiced for its first pole position thanks to Jake Hughes, can now uncork the champagne in its third race overall, with its driver also very skilled in defending himself in the final stages from the attacks of the Jaguar Sam Bird. In this way, the Englishman was not able to repeat a top-3 identical to that of yesterday evening, settling for fourth place overall.

A race, this too, which initially seemed to reward the other Jaguar of Mitch Evans, very good at taking the lead at the start by overtaking Hughes at the first corner. However, from lap nine onwards, the story of the Saudi e-Prix totally changed with the activation of the first attack modes, with Evans, Hughes and Rast alternating at the top of the standings. In this circumstance, however, Wehrlein took the chair, exploiting all the energy saved, without however using the extra power, to leap to the lead of the race from 5th place within five laps. Once the attack mode was activated, the Porsche driver never lost his lead again. The strategy of Jake Dennis is also very similar, just like yesterday evening, as he also recovered four positions in four laps, going from 6th to 2nd place. Sam Bird’s move was also excellent, climbing up to third position first overtaking Evans and then Rast. In this condition, the race seems to start with a podium identical to that of race 1, at least until the 28th lap. It is at this moment of the e-Prix that there is a slight impact against the barriers of Nico Müllerhowever sufficient to compel the intervention of the Safety Carwith adding a round out of the 39 total. At that point the gaps cancel each other out, with Dennis and Bird using the latest attack mode at their disposal. While the Englishman of Andretti maintains second position, the Jaguar driver loses third on Rast, with the latter then able to defend the podium tooth and nail until the checkered flag. The performance of is also good Edward Mortarawhich with the 9th place finish gives the Maserati the first points of his history in Formula E. Finally, the reigning world champion was disappointing Stoffel Vandoorne, really 20th and last among the pilots who reached the finish line.

E-Prix Diriyah-2 2023, order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 50:40,304 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +1.252 3 René Rast Neom McLaren +4.554 4 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +4.851 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +10,869 6 Sebastien Buemi Envision +10.947 7 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +11.088 8 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +12.409 9 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +12.753 10 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +13.275 11 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +15.229 12 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +15.623 13 Nick Cassidy Envision +17.038 14 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +19.569 15 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +20.796 16 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +21.221 17 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +22.243 18 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +25.291 19 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +27.137 20 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +37,572 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra Retired 22 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Retired