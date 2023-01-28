Diriyah’s e-Prix qualifying 2 makes history for the first pole position won in career by Jake Hugheswho with this result also gives the first start to the pole McLaren in this category. The Briton, who had already come close to this feat yesterday afternoon, being defeated in the final by Sébastien Buemi, this time took personal revenge against another driver like Mitch Evans, one of the most suitable to start from the first box of the grid after the excellent performance in the last PL3.

A session which, speaking of Jaguar, started immediately with the first surprises, in this case due to the elimination from Group A by Sam Bird. The Briton, on the podium in race-1, was in fact unable to pass the group stage together with his compatriot Dan Ticktum, who was also excluded with his NIO together with his teammate Sette Camara. Hughes did very well right from the start, leading the standings by just 61 thousandths over Buemi. Together with them, the reigning world champion also had access to the quarter-finals Stoffel Vandoorne and the current leader of the overall ranking, Jake Dennis. At the same time, however, Jaguar consoled itself with the qualifying for quarterfinals of Evans, leader of Group B, in addition to the other McLaren of René Rast, second just 34 thousandths behind. Well also the winner of the last race Pascal Wehrleinbut the real satisfaction is all branded maseratiwho entered the knockout stage for the first time with Edward Mortara, who overtook his teammate Maximilian Günther to fourth place, who was also very close to passing the round at least until the lap completed by the Swiss in the last seconds of the session. Outside, however, the other DS Penske of Vergne, as well as the second Andretti of Lotterer.

In any case, in the quarterfinals, Mortara failed to get the better of an excellent Evans, who thus accesses the next round together with the two McLarens of Hughes and Rast, with the latter able to win the all-German derby with Wehrlein, the which will therefore be forced to repeat another comeback on the grid as he did in yesterday’s race, which finished on the top step of the podium. Buemi against Vandoorne was also applauded, as was Hughes against a tough opponent like Dennis. In the context of the semifinals, the Swiss of Envision found himself once again against the British of McLaren, who snatched the ticket to the final for the second consecutive time. On the contrary, Evans instead denied an all ‘papaya’ final by eliminating Rast, but he could do nothing against a determined Evans, who will therefore start from pole position in race-2, scheduled at 18:00 Italian time.

E-Prix Diriyah 2: starting grid



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 3 René Rast Neom McLaren 4 Sebastien Buemi Envision 5 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 6 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 7 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 8 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 9 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 10 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 11 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 12 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 13 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 15 Nick Cassidy Envision 16 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 17 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 18 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 19 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 20 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 21 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 22 Nico Müller ABT Cupra