The success of Edoardo Mortara in the second E-Prix of Diriyah he mixed the cards on the table also with regard to the world classification, both that reserved for drivers and teams. Thanks to this victory, in fact, the Swiss driver is at the top of the ranking with 33 points overall, four more than the reigning champion Nyck De Vries. The latter, despite having won the first stage of the world championship – with the subsequent pole position in the second qualifying of the year – did not in fact go beyond 10th place in the race, which can be translated into the loss of the world championship lead. Despite being at the beginning of the season, the outcome of the Saudi race also dethroned Mercedes also in the panorama of the team classification, which now sees the lead Venturi, albeit with only one point ahead of the German house.

Formula E 2022, the Drivers and Teams rankings after the first E-Prix Diriyah-2 2022

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Edward MORTARA Venturi 33 2 Nyck DE VRIES Mercedes 29 3 Stoffel VANDOORNE Mercedes 28 4 Lucas OF FATS Venturi 25 4 Jake DENNIS Andretti 25 6 Robin FRIJNS Envision 18 7 André LOTTERER Porsche 12 8 Sam BIRD Jaguar 12 9 Jean-Eric VERGNE DS Techeetah 12 10 Nick CASSIDY Envision 7 11 Oliver ROWLAND Mahindra 4 12 Pascal WEHRLEIN Porsche 2 13 Oliver ASKEW Andretti 2 14 Mitch EVANS Jaguar 1 15 Maximilian GÜNTHER Nissan e.dams 16 Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST DS Techeetah 17 Sebastien BUEMI Nissan e.dams 18 Alexander SIMS Mahindra 19 Sergio SEVEN-CAMARA Dragon 20 Dan TICKTUM NIO 333 21 Oliver TURVEY NIO 333 22 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Dragon Pos. Team Points 1 ROKiT Venturi Racing 58 2 Mercedes-EQ 57 3 Avalanche Andretti 27 4 Envision Racing 25 5 TAG Heuer Porsche 14 6 Jaguar TCS Racing 13 7 DS Techeetah 12 8 Mahindra Racing 4 9 Nissan e.dams 10 Dragon / Penske Autosport 11 NIO 333