The success of Edoardo Mortara in the second E-Prix of Diriyah he mixed the cards on the table also with regard to the world classification, both that reserved for drivers and teams. Thanks to this victory, in fact, the Swiss driver is at the top of the ranking with 33 points overall, four more than the reigning champion Nyck De Vries. The latter, despite having won the first stage of the world championship – with the subsequent pole position in the second qualifying of the year – did not in fact go beyond 10th place in the race, which can be translated into the loss of the world championship lead. Despite being at the beginning of the season, the outcome of the Saudi race also dethroned Mercedes also in the panorama of the team classification, which now sees the lead Venturi, albeit with only one point ahead of the German house.
Formula E 2022, the Drivers and Teams rankings after the first E-Prix Diriyah-2 2022
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Edward MORTARA
|Venturi
|33
|2
|Nyck DE VRIES
|Mercedes
|29
|3
|Stoffel VANDOORNE
|Mercedes
|28
|4
|Lucas OF FATS
|Venturi
|25
|4
|Jake DENNIS
|Andretti
|25
|6
|Robin FRIJNS
|Envision
|18
|7
|André LOTTERER
|Porsche
|12
|8
|Sam BIRD
|Jaguar
|12
|9
|Jean-Eric VERGNE
|DS Techeetah
|12
|10
|Nick CASSIDY
|Envision
|7
|11
|Oliver ROWLAND
|Mahindra
|4
|12
|Pascal WEHRLEIN
|Porsche
|2
|13
|Oliver ASKEW
|Andretti
|2
|14
|Mitch EVANS
|Jaguar
|1
|15
|Maximilian GÜNTHER
|Nissan e.dams
|16
|Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST
|DS Techeetah
|17
|Sebastien BUEMI
|Nissan e.dams
|18
|Alexander SIMS
|Mahindra
|19
|Sergio SEVEN-CAMARA
|Dragon
|20
|Dan TICKTUM
|NIO 333
|21
|Oliver TURVEY
|NIO 333
|22
|Antonio GIOVINAZZI
|Dragon
|Pos.
|Team
|Points
|1
|ROKiT Venturi Racing
|58
|2
|Mercedes-EQ
|57
|3
|Avalanche Andretti
|27
|4
|Envision Racing
|25
|5
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|14
|6
|Jaguar TCS Racing
|13
|7
|DS Techeetah
|12
|8
|Mahindra Racing
|4
|9
|Nissan e.dams
|10
|Dragon / Penske Autosport
|11
|NIO 333
