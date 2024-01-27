Cassidy wins the third e-prix of the season

Third different winner in three races. It certainly cannot be said that the tenth season of the Formula E championship is a monotonous year. Nick Cassidy on Jaguar won race 2 of the Diriyah e-prix in Saudi Arabia. The New Zealand driver, starting from third position on the grid, was able to gain the lead of the race in just five laps, remaining the leader until the end, imposing a very fast pace which allowed him to control his rivals who also became threatening in the final part of competition.

The match report

Only twenty-one drivers were at the start due to the failure of Sebastian Buemi who in qualifying irreparably damaged his Envision in a hard contact with the barriers. Excellent starting point at the start Frijns who, starting from second position, passes the poleman on the inside Rowland who must follow the Dutch driver. Behind them Cassidy he keeps third position cautiously and on the fourth lap he passes Rowland and begins to exploit the attack mode. The Jaguar driver is unleashed and on the fifth lap takes the lead, overtaking Frijns who widens the trajectory to take advantage of the attack mode in his turn. The first three begin to impose a frenetic pace with Cassidy who on the tenth lap manages to create a minimum gap of 1.8 seconds on Frijns. The ten leading drivers begin to sequentially exploit all eight minutes of attack mode available, adopting a completely attacking strategy without worrying about having to defend themselves in the event of a safety car coming out in the final stages of the race.

Behind them the protagonists of the championship try to gain the positions necessary to defend their position in the standings. Pascal Wehrlein climbs up to seventh position overtaking first Bird and then Vergne. The winner of race 1 Jake Dennis he does what he can with a car that, compared to the day before, has lost much of its competitiveness. The reigning world champion moved up from fifteenth on the grid to tenth place which is worth a little point. From the twenty-fifth lap onwards, a train of six cars is formed in less than three seconds, going from Cassidy to Fenestraz. The risk of a contact resulting in the safety car coming out is very high but all the drivers take great care not to create avoidable and penalizing accidents. On the thirty-fifth and penultimate lap Rowland begins to give in and the fight seems to be limited to the leading duo Cassidy-Frijns. The Dutch driver, despite a great race to keep up with the standard bearer from Jaguar, was unable to even begin an attack and the race ended with a well-deserved victory for Nick Cassidy who thus gained the championship lead.

The drivers and manufacturers rankings

The drivers' standings see now Nick Cassidy in first position with 56 pointsfollowed by Pascal Wehrlein with 38 points, Jean Eric Vergne with 33 and Jake Dennis with 30. In the constructors' standings, the Jaguar with 76 points followed by DS Penske at 47 points. Behind them a close trio made up of Andretti at 39 points followed by Porsche at 38 and Envision at 37. For the next race we will have to wait until March 16th, the dates of the Brazilian e-prix. As is known, the race on February 10th in India has been cancelled.

Order of arrival