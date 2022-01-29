The second round of the world championship of Formula E celebrated the success of Edoardo Mortara, winner of the Diriyah E-Prix, in Saudi Arabia. The Swiss Venturi made the most of the strategy in the second attack mode, jumping to the command after a good fight with the Dutch Frijns and De Vries. A little less than ten minutes from the end, after passing even his teammate Di Grassi for the leadership of the race, the latter ended under the Safety Car regime to allow the removal of Sims’ car.
In this way, without adding more minutes to the race time, Mortara has thus redeemed himself from the lack of pole position in the final with De Vries, where he lost by just 5 thousandths of a second. Here is the order of arrival at the end of the second and last stage in Diriyah.
E-Prix Diriyah-2 | Order of arrival
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Turns
|Time / Gap
|GpV
|1
|Edward MORTARA
|Venturi
|35
|47: 02.131
|1: 09.203
|2
|Robin FRIJNS
|Envision
|35
|+0.451
|1: 09.172
|3
|Lucas OF FATS
|Venturi
|35
|+0.912
|1: 09.187
|4
|André LOTTERER
|Porsche
|35
|+1.125
|1: 09.504
|5
|Jake DENNIS
|Andretti
|35
|+1.646
|1: 09.206
|6
|Jean-Eric VERGNE
|DS Techeetah
|35
|+3.166
|1: 09.060
|7
|Stoffel VANDOORNE
|Mercedes
|35
|+3.568
|1: 08.917
|8
|Oliver ROWLAND
|Mahindra
|35
|+4.235
|1: 09.249
|9
|Pascal WEHRLEIN
|Porsche
|35
|+4.962
|1: 09.355
|10
|Nyck DE VRIES
|Mercedes
|35
|+5,294
|1: 09.216
|11
|Mitch EVANS
|Jaguar
|35
|+5.872
|1: 09.665
|12
|Oliver ASKEW
|Andretti
|35
|+6.732
|1: 10.462
|13
|Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST
|DS Techeetah
|35
|+8.693
|1: 09.186
|14
|Sebastien BUEMI
|Nissan e.dams
|35
|+9.015
|1: 09.388
|15
|Maximilian GÜNTHER
|Nissan e.dams
|35
|+9.464
|1: 09.318
|16
|Sam BIRD
|Jaguar
|35
|+11.690
|1: 08.723
|17
|Nick CASSIDY
|Envision
|35
|+13.973
|1: 09.054
|18
|Antonio SEVEN-CAMARA
|Dragon
|35
|+14.521
|1: 09.754
|19
|Oliver TURVEY
|NIO 333
|35
|+15.005
|1: 09.688
|20
|Dan TICKTUM
|Nio 333
|35
|+16.744
|1: 09.879
|21
|Antonio GIOVINAZZI
|Dragon
|35
|+17.681
|1: 09.842
|–
|Alexander SIMS
|Mahindra
|35
|DNF
|1: 09.010
#EPrix #Diriyah #order #arrival #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply