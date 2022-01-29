The second round of the world championship of Formula E celebrated the success of Edoardo Mortara, winner of the Diriyah E-Prix, in Saudi Arabia. The Swiss Venturi made the most of the strategy in the second attack mode, jumping to the command after a good fight with the Dutch Frijns and De Vries. A little less than ten minutes from the end, after passing even his teammate Di Grassi for the leadership of the race, the latter ended under the Safety Car regime to allow the removal of Sims’ car.

In this way, without adding more minutes to the race time, Mortara has thus redeemed himself from the lack of pole position in the final with De Vries, where he lost by just 5 thousandths of a second. Here is the order of arrival at the end of the second and last stage in Diriyah.

E-Prix Diriyah-2 | Order of arrival

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Time / Gap GpV 1 Edward MORTARA Venturi 35 47: 02.131 1: 09.203 2 Robin FRIJNS Envision 35 +0.451 1: 09.172 3 Lucas OF FATS Venturi 35 +0.912 1: 09.187 4 André LOTTERER Porsche 35 +1.125 1: 09.504 5 Jake DENNIS Andretti 35 +1.646 1: 09.206 6 Jean-Eric VERGNE DS Techeetah 35 +3.166 1: 09.060 7 Stoffel VANDOORNE Mercedes 35 +3.568 1: 08.917 8 Oliver ROWLAND Mahindra 35 +4.235 1: 09.249 9 Pascal WEHRLEIN Porsche 35 +4.962 1: 09.355 10 Nyck DE VRIES Mercedes 35 +5,294 1: 09.216 11 Mitch EVANS Jaguar 35 +5.872 1: 09.665 12 Oliver ASKEW Andretti 35 +6.732 1: 10.462 13 Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST DS Techeetah 35 +8.693 1: 09.186 14 Sebastien BUEMI Nissan e.dams 35 +9.015 1: 09.388 15 Maximilian GÜNTHER Nissan e.dams 35 +9.464 1: 09.318 16 Sam BIRD Jaguar 35 +11.690 1: 08.723 17 Nick CASSIDY Envision 35 +13.973 1: 09.054 18 Antonio SEVEN-CAMARA Dragon 35 +14.521 1: 09.754 19 Oliver TURVEY NIO 333 35 +15.005 1: 09.688 20 Dan TICKTUM Nio 333 35 +16.744 1: 09.879 21 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Dragon 35 +17.681 1: 09.842 – Alexander SIMS Mahindra 35 DNF 1: 09.010