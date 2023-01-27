An unexpected outcome to say the least, that of the first of the two Diriyah e-Prixwon in Saudi night by Pascal Wehrlein after a surprising comeback from ninth position on the starting grid. The German of the Porsche, who had finished 2nd in Mexico City behind Jake Dennis, actually carried out a real exchange of positions with the British of the Andretti team, who was also the protagonist of a great recovery from the rear. The 27-year-old, who started even from the 12th box, has in fact materialized in the best possible way a careful strategy studied with his team, even going very close to carrying out a winning attack on Wehrlein in the final stages of the race, however settling for the 2nd place finish .

The most likely name of the winner, at least on the eve of the race and above all in the first half of the latter, seemed if anything to be Sam Bird, very good at conquering the leadership of the e-prix after a start in which a small carom was generated due to a braking error by Mitch Evans. The Briton, who had pushed René Rast off the track, then created a traffic jam in which Antonio Felix da Costa had the worst, immediately forced to return to the pit lane to replace the front wing. For this reason, Evans was then penalized by 5 seconds, as well as forcing the Race Direction to enter the lap Safety Car. From that moment, with the poleman Sebastien Buemi firmly in command on Jake Hughes, the race was punctuated by numerous overtakings, many of which were made possible by the attack mode activation zone on the outside of the second corner, rather unfavorable for defensive manoeuvres. In all this, Bird first took the lead in his Jaguar overtaking Hughes and then Buemi, also generating a good gap from the latter. Yet, with the passing of the 39 scheduled laps, Wehrlein and Dennis then took the lead with their own comebacks, materialized with ten laps to go. Nothing to do therefore for Bird, despite the various defensive moves, which in any case completes a positive performance with the conquest of the podium, ahead of Buemi and Rast who complete the top-5. Further back the other McLaren’s Hughesalone 8thwith Vandoorne just outside the points, in eleventh position. Bad, however, the maserati: with Günther not starting the race due to the damage sustained in the qualifying accident, Mortara also had to deal with a technical problem in the final laps of the e-prix, with the two single-seaters of the Italian team not so they crossed the finish line.

E-Prix Diriyah-1 2023, order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 47:45.567 2 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.531 3 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +3.526 4 Sebastien Buemi Envision +6.048 5 René Rast NIO 333 +7.471 6 Nick Cassidy Envision +7.614 7 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +12.394 8 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +15.187 9 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +15.563 10 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +17.914 11 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +26.307 12 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +27.070 13 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +28.799 14 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +37.318 15 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +45.034 16 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +1:00.135 17 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +1:09.547 18 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +1 turn 19 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +1 turn 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Retired 21 Nico Müller ABT Cupra Retired 22 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Not departed