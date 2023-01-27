The qualification of the second round of the 2022-2023 championship ends a long fast of pole position for Sébastien Buemi, who in the final against rookie Jake Hughes wins the start at the post for the first time since the 2018-2019 season. A long wait, therefore, for the former Formula 1 driver, who thus brings his Envision in front of everyone on the occasion of the first of the two Diriyah e-Prix scheduled for this weekend. A race which, contrary to the decisive session for establishing the starting grid, will take place in the middle of the evening, and therefore with different temperatures compared to those of the Saudi afternoon.

A qualifying match immediately on the wrong foot for the maseratiwith both of its pilots engaged in the Group A. The first disappointment came after just three minutes due to a bad impact against the barriers of Maximilian Gunther, long under braking at turn 12 and betrayed by a very dirty track off the trajectory. An accident that forced the Race Direction to momentarily interrupt the session, with the Trident who suffered the second low blow a few minutes from the checkered flag with another knockout, which he ousted from the hunt for pole position Edward Mortara. In fact, the Swiss lost control of the car in turn 16, impacting the rear right during his fastest lap, while he was in penultimate position. In this way, the two cars of the Modena-based company will start from the third last and from the last position on the grid, separated only by Nico Müller’s ABT Cupra, who did not take part in the tests due to the damage suffered during the second free session. Instead, Hughes, Rowland, Ticktum and Di Grassi progress to the quarterfinals, while the elimination of the winner of the last round in Mexico City surprises, Jake Dennisonly 6th. Excellent exclusions also in the Group Bthis time with two DS Penske of Vergne and the reigning champion Vandoorne who do not access the quarter-finals, authors of the 7th and 9th place. Wehrlein was also out, risking to rear-end Sette Camara at the entrance to the last corner, thanks to a dangerous braking by the Brazilian who was subsequently penalized for impeding. On the contrary, an excellent Sam Bird (the first driver to go under the minute and ten seconds barrier), Buemi, Evans and Rast top the group.

In the knockout stages, therefore, the excellent performances of Jake Hughes and Sebastien Buemi. While the McLaren driver got the better of di Grassi in the quarterfinals and Ticktum in the semifinals (author of a decisive error in the last corner), the Envision Frenchman set faster laps than those achieved first by Evans and then by Bird. The final between the two rewards the French, who alone 60 thousandths cancels the dream of the first position for both the British rookie and for McLaren, taking the 15th pole of his career. With these results, Formula E will be back on track at 6pm Italians for the first race, valid for the second round of the world championship.

E-Prix Diriyah 1: starting grid



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Sebastien Buemi Envision 2 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 3 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 4 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 5 René Rast Neom McLaren 6 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 7 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 8 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 9 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 10 Nick Cassidy Envision 11 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 13 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 14 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 15 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 16 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 17 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 18 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 19 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 20 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 21 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 22 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG See also The Curse of the Dakota, a book reveals mysteries and murders related to the palace