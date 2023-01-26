Sam Bird he had vented without reserving half terms in the hours following the last e-Prix in Mexico City, characterized by continuous technical problems that had hindered him all weekend, and resulted in his withdrawal from the race. Now that Formula E has moved to Saudi Arabia for the first of the two Diriyah e-Prixthe appointment seems to have started in the best possible way for the English driver, author of the best time in the first free probe session. The bearer of the Jaguars set fastest lap in 1:10,402outdistancing Jean-Eric Vergne’s DS Penske by suns 84 thousandths second. Good performance also from the other Jaguar of Mitch Evans, 3rd and also ahead of DS Penske, this time driven by reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne.

Also in this circumstance there were some mistakes on a track as technical as it is difficult to deal with, the most ‘serious’ of which was made by René Rast. The German from McLaren actually collided with Vandoorne on his launch lap, damaging the front wing but with no consequences for the Belgian driver. The Maseratis of Mortara and Günther are still lackluster, respectively in eleventh and nineteenth position. Finally, rookie Kelvin van der Linde closes the standings, called by ABT Cupra to replace Robin Frijns, victim of an injury in Mexico City. Next appointment with the Saudi track scheduled for tomorrow, January 27, at 11:25 Italian time, where the second free practice session will take place.

E-Prix Diriyah 1, PL1 results



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 1:10,402 2 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +0.084 3 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +0.340 4 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +0.365 5 Nick Cassidy Envision +0.368 6 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +0.375 7 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +0.388 8 Sebastien Buemi Envision +0.409 9 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +0.479 10 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +0.505 11 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +0.567 12 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +0.659 13 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +0.717 14 Oliver Rowland Avalanche Andretti +0.719 15 René Rast Neom McLaren +0.740 16 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +0.827 17 Norman Born nissan e.dams +0.882 18 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +0.962 19 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +1.162 20 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +1.167 21 Andre Lotterer Mahindra +1.325 22 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra +1.809