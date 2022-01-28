The first official appointment of the 2022 season ended with the affirmation of the reigning world champion Nyck De Vries, winner of the first Diriyah E-Prix scheduled for this year. The Dutchman, author of an excellent start from 3rd place on the grid, first overtook Jake Dennis at the start, then launching himself in pursuit of his teammate Vandoorne. With the entry of the Safety Car, De Vries then managed to establish himself at the top of the standings after the latter’s return, maintaining the first position even after the activation of the second attack mode. Complete the podium Dennis, protagonist of a good duel with Lotterer, with the German who then slipped even in 13th position. Finally, a complex debut for Antonio Giovinazzi, who came in 20th and last position.
Formula E | E-Prix Diriyah-1 2022, order of arrival
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Turns
|Time / Gap
|GpV
|1
|Nyck DE VRIES
|Mercedes
|41
|52: 46.642
|1: 09.611
|2
|Stoffel VANDOORNE
|Mercedes
|41
|+0.636
|1: 09.684
|3
|Jake DENNIS
|Andretti
|41
|+8,802
|1: 09.884
|4
|Sam BIRD
|Jaguar
|41
|+14.925
|1: 09.733
|5
|Lucas OF FATS
|Venturi
|41
|+15.152
|1: 10.117
|6
|Edward MORTARA
|Venturi
|41
|+16.015
|1: 09.480
|7
|Nick CASSIDY
|Envision
|41
|+17.265
|1: 09.207
|8
|Jean-Eric VERGNE
|DS Techeetah
|41
|+25.076
|1: 10.214
|9
|Oliver ASKEW
|Andretti
|41
|+25.699
|1: 09.630
|10
|Mitch EVANS
|Jaguar
|41
|+27.320
|1: 09.692
|11
|Pascal WEHRLEIN
|Porsche
|41
|+28.781
|1: 10.080
|12
|Maximilian GÜNTHER
|Nissan e.dams
|41
|+30.536
|1: 10.462
|13
|André LOTTERER
|Porsche
|41
|+31.521
|1: 09.855
|14
|Alexander SIMS
|Mahindra
|41
|+34.572
|1: 09.891
|15
|Sergio SEVEN-CAMARA
|Dragon
|41
|+39.781
|1: 10.389
|16
|Robin FRIJNS
|Envision
|41
|+39.953
|1: 09.431
|17
|Sebastien BUEMI
|Nissan e.dams
|41
|+41.334
|1: 10.498
|18
|Dan TICKTUM
|NIO 333
|41
|+49.222
|1: 10.341
|19
|Oliver TURVEY
|NIO 333
|41
|+50.965
|1: 10.394
|20
|Antonio GIOVINAZZI
|Dragon
|40
|+1: 16.527
|1: 10.789
|–
|Oliver ROWLAND
|Mahindra
|7
|–
|1: 22.039
|–
|Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST
|DS Techeetah
|–
|1: 22.196
