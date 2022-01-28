The first official appointment of the 2022 season ended with the affirmation of the reigning world champion Nyck De Vries, winner of the first Diriyah E-Prix scheduled for this year. The Dutchman, author of an excellent start from 3rd place on the grid, first overtook Jake Dennis at the start, then launching himself in pursuit of his teammate Vandoorne. With the entry of the Safety Car, De Vries then managed to establish himself at the top of the standings after the latter’s return, maintaining the first position even after the activation of the second attack mode. Complete the podium Dennis, protagonist of a good duel with Lotterer, with the German who then slipped even in 13th position. Finally, a complex debut for Antonio Giovinazzi, who came in 20th and last position.

Formula E | E-Prix Diriyah-1 2022, order of arrival

Pos. Pilot Team Turns Time / Gap GpV 1 Nyck DE VRIES Mercedes 41 52: 46.642 1: 09.611 2 Stoffel VANDOORNE Mercedes 41 +0.636 1: 09.684 3 Jake DENNIS Andretti 41 +8,802 1: 09.884 4 Sam BIRD Jaguar 41 +14.925 1: 09.733 5 Lucas OF FATS Venturi 41 +15.152 1: 10.117 6 Edward MORTARA Venturi 41 +16.015 1: 09.480 7 Nick CASSIDY Envision 41 +17.265 1: 09.207 8 Jean-Eric VERGNE DS Techeetah 41 +25.076 1: 10.214 9 Oliver ASKEW Andretti 41 +25.699 1: 09.630 10 Mitch EVANS Jaguar 41 +27.320 1: 09.692 11 Pascal WEHRLEIN Porsche 41 +28.781 1: 10.080 12 Maximilian GÜNTHER Nissan e.dams 41 +30.536 1: 10.462 13 André LOTTERER Porsche 41 +31.521 1: 09.855 14 Alexander SIMS Mahindra 41 +34.572 1: 09.891 15 Sergio SEVEN-CAMARA Dragon 41 +39.781 1: 10.389 16 Robin FRIJNS Envision 41 +39.953 1: 09.431 17 Sebastien BUEMI Nissan e.dams 41 +41.334 1: 10.498 18 Dan TICKTUM NIO 333 41 +49.222 1: 10.341 19 Oliver TURVEY NIO 333 41 +50.965 1: 10.394 20 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Dragon 40 +1: 16.527 1: 10.789 – Oliver ROWLAND Mahindra 7 – 1: 22.039 – Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST DS Techeetah – 1: 22.196