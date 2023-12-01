E-Prix Berlin: the new layout of the Tempelhof circuit presented | FormulaPassion

New look at the track

In the championship calendar 2024Formula E will once again stop at Berlin for the tenth and eleventh rounds of the season, with a double-header scheduled forMay 11th and 12th. The German capital, which has always been included in all the world championships in the history of the highest electric category, i.e. from 2014-2015 to today, has however presented something new in view of next year: to make the track easier for the powerful Gen3s, the tenth anniversary of the Berlin event will reserve a new layout of the circuit.

The ‘against traffic’ editions

Throughout its history, the Tempelhof Airport circuit it has been home to the Berlin E-Prix, with the only exception dating back to 2016, when Formula E landed along Karl-Marx-Allee. In 2020, the year in which the COVID-19 pandemic hit, six races were held, with some of these taking place in reverse direction to add some variety and contribute to a greater spectacle. For 2024, however, there will be another change, made official by Formula E itself.

A new look for an old favorite 🇩🇪 The Berlin circuit has had a makeover for our 10th Anniversary Season! ⚡ — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) November 28, 2023

Changes

In this case, the track will always be approached in an anti-clockwise direction, but with the starting grid no longer located on the straight from last yearbut on the one placed in the innermost area which leads to the now old Turn 6. Consequently, after the start, the cars will face two left-hand bends, the second of which involves sharp braking before the sprint towards Turn 3, where a chicane will take place. Worth highlighting is the next attack point towards the new turn 6, before a small hairpin that leads to turn 9, another potential overtaking point. From here, finally, we will proceed along the former starting straight, with a succession of left-hand bends that lead to the new starting grid, as well as the pit lane, for a total of 15 curves 2585 km: “Throughout the history of Formula E, the Berlin E-Prix and its iconic location at Tempelhof Airport have always been a great and solid asset to our championship – he has declared Claudia DenniSports Director of Formula E – the new layout for Season 10 will create the right conditions for an even more exciting race, with a faster and more technical track and a potential for higher top speeds. As always, regarding the preparation and delivery of the sporting event, Formula E will continue to be supported by the DMSB and the professional sports club ADAC, whom we take this opportunity to thank for their loyalty and affection to our series electric”.