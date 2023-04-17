Formula E returns to Europe

Almost a month after the last round in São Paulo, which also marked Brazil’s debut in Formula E, the top 100% electric open-wheel category will be back in Europe this weekend. Exactly as happened in Saudi Arabia at the end of January, they will also be disputed in this case two rounds valid for the championship, both in Germany. To welcome the seventh and eighth test of the 2022/2023 season will be the street circuit of Berlinobtained in the area of ​​theTempelhof airport. Always present in the history of Formula E, i.e. from 2015 to today, the German capital will also be the first seasonal event to be held in Old Worldand on Monday 24 April it will also be the stage for the tests reserved for rookies.

How to get there

Archived the first six races of the season between South America, Asia and Africa, Formula E will therefore return to the track Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April after Jaguar’s ‘hat-trick’ in Sao Paulo, led by the success of Mitch Evans. A race in which Pascal Wehrlein he had been the protagonist of an excellent comeback from the rear up to the 7th place finish, and which allowed the German Porsche driver (who will therefore play at home this weekend) to confirm once again at the top of the championship standings. A result made possible also by the unexpected withdrawal of his direct rival, Jake Dennis, with the latter currently trailing the championship leadership by 24 points. Furthermore, the British of the Andretti team will have to pay attention to his direct pursuers, Cassidy, Vergne and Da Costa, all closed in a gap of only 4 points. Instead, he tries to break the curse of the results maseratiauthor of excellent progress in qualifying but still betrayed by unfortunate episodes or by mistakes of its drivers in the race.

Live TV broadcasts

Also for the double German appointment, the live coverage of the tests and races will respect the usual tradition of Formula E. The first km will be covered in the afternoon of Friday 21st Aprilwith the single PL1 session that will be broadcast live and in streaming from the category’s official social and YouTube channels, as well as from the official competition website and from SportMediaset.it. The same will happen the following day, Saturday 22 April, for PL2, and Sunday morning for PL3, both scheduled at 08:05. The two qualificationsscheduled at 10.40am on Saturdays and Sundayswill instead be transmitted by SportMediaset.it and Sky Sports Arena, with a little extra from the satellite television broadcaster who will also offer qualification 1 on Sky Sport Uno. In the end, bind: with the green light that will come on at 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, they will always be guaranteed by sportmediaset in streaming and by Sky Sport Arena, with the addition of two free-to-air channels. While race 1 will be broadcast by Channel 20the second will always be visible on Mediaset channels, but in this case on Italy 1.

E-Prix Berlin, the complete program and times on TV

Friday 21st April

16:55 – PL1 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

Saturday 22nd April

08:05 – PL2 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

10:40 – Qualifying 1 (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Arena, channel 204, and Sky Sport Uno, channel 201)

15:00 – Race 1 (live on Canale 20, sportmediaset.it, and Sky Sport Arena)

Sunday 23rd April

08:05 – PL3 (live on sportmediaset.it, official Facebook and YouTube pages, formulae.com or on the official app)

10:40 – Qualifying 2 (live on sportmediaset.it and Sky Sport Arena)

15:00 – Race 2 (live on Italia 1, sportmediaset.it, and Sky Sport Arena)

