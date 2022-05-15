The qualifications of two Berlin E-Prix they found a common point: the name of the driver in pole position. As it happened yesterday, for the eighth round of this season Edoardo Mortara set the best time of the session again, with the Swiss Venturi starting in front of everyone in this afternoon’s race, scheduled at 15:00 on the Tempelhof circuit, which for the occasion will be covered by the drivers in the opposite direction compared to yesterday’s E-Prix.

A qualification, however, marked by surprises, which were not lacking from the very first stages of the session with Group A, which saw the passage of the round to the quarter-finals of Vandoorne, Frijns, Di Grassi and Cassidy. However, in the list of the eliminated, the name of Pascal Wehrleinwith the Porsche driver who did not in fact go beyond a 10th place which is equivalent to 19th on the starting grid. At the same time, in Group B, Mortara had already given the first signals by commanding the quartet of drivers made up of De Vries, Da Costa and Lotterer, but without Jean-Eric Vergnearrived yesterday in 2nd place in the race but 8th at the end of this morning.

Intense, later, also the first head-to-head challenges which began precisely with the quarter-finals, characterized above all by the duel between Vandoorne and Lotterer. In the tug-of-war between the two German teams, the latter’s Porsche prevailed, entering the semifinals together with the Envision of Robin Frijns, in clear recovery compared to yesterday’s colorless day and able to get the better of Da Costa by only 14 thousandths. Signs of redemption also for the reigning world champion Nyck De Vries, who eliminated from the fight for pole the Brazilian of Venturi Lucas Di Grassi, moreover author of the best time in PL2 of a few hours earlier. No problem for Mortara too, who at first prevails in the direct challenge with Nick Cassidy in the quarterfinals – with the latter starting from last place to replace four components – and then beats an excellent De Vries in the semifinal, gaining access. in the final with a good 4 tenths of an advantage over the Dutchman.

The Swiss therefore finds himself in the final act of qualifying against another Dutchman like Frijns, who fails to prevail against the man of the weekend even for a rather unstable Envision in the decisive lap for the assignment of the pole, especially at the height of the first corner. For Mortara it is therefore sufficient to keep a steady nerve to stop the chronometer on the1: 05.972conquering the second start at the pole in his career and the second consecutive after yesterday’s.

Berlin E-Prix 2022 (round 8): results



POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Edward Mortara ROKiT Venturi 2 Robin Frijns Envision 3 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 4 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 5 Antonio Felix from the coast DS Techeetah 6 Lucas Of Fat ROKiT Venturi 7 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ 8 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 10 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 11 Alexander Sims Mahindra 12 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 13 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 14 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 15 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 16 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske 17 Sergio Seven Camara Dragon / Penske 18 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 19 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 20 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 21 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 22 Nick Cassidy Envision See also VW, war in Ukraine changes plans for Wolfsburg | FormulaPassion.it