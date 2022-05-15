The second seasonal E-Prix held in Berlinon the Tempelhof circuit, wrote another chapter of the exciting comeback of Edoardo Mortara towards the noblest areas of the world rankings, with the Swiss now climbing up to 2nd place of the ranking just behind the spaced driver today in the race: Stoffel Vandoorne. Accomplice the fastest lap in the race, and in 3rd place, the Mercedes driver still retains the provisional leadership in the world ranking, with 12 points advantage on the Swiss of Venturi, however author of two pole positions and a victory in the double appointment in Berlin. In this way, the Belgian leads with a total of 111 points, against 99 for the Swiss.

False step, however, for Jean-Eric Vergne: the Frenchman, who yesterday appeared in the role of virtual vice-champion, in fact disappointed in the second Sunday E-Prix, crossing the finish line only in 9th place. For this reason, the two-world champion now figures in third position, delayed by 4 lengths from the one who ousted him from second place. Evans also hurt, now 4th at 83 points, while limiting the damage Robin Frijns. The Dutchman from Envision, after an unconvincing first German E-Prix, first won the first row in qualifying, coming under the checkered flag in 5th place after a risky contact with Da Costa for such a placement during the ‘last lap. At the moment, Frijns is also 5th in the world championship, exactly 20 points behind Vandoorne.

Who, on the other hand, took natural advantage of the result in Berlin to move up in the standings was Nyck De Vries, winner of the second race and returned to the podium for the first time after the inaugural appointment in Saudi Arabia. Thanks to this success, the reigning world champion dates back to 6th place in the overall standings, with a total of 65 points. Completely different speech, however, as regards the teams, with the Mercedes EQ which strengthens its leadership thanks to a double placement on the podium, 28 points behind Venturi (176 points against 148), which overrides the DS from the role of deputy. Finally, the fight for fourth position between Jaguar and Porsche was very open, with the British manufacturer leading by only 1 point over German rivals. Finally, the Dragon / Penske of Giovinazzi and Sette Camara are still dry.

Formula E 2021-22, the drivers’ standings after the Berlin E-Prix (round 8)



POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Stoffel Vandoorne TAG Heuer Porsche 111 2 Edward Mortara ROKiT Venturi 99 3 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah 95 4 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 83 5 Robin Frijns Envision 81 6 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 65 7 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 59 8 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 51 9 Lucas Of Fat ROKiT Venturi 49 10 Antonio Felix from the coast DS Techeetah 42 11 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 28 12 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 28 13 Nick Cassidy Envision 16 14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 10 15 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 10 16 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 6 17 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams 2 18 Alexander Sims Mahindra 2 19 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti 2 20 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 1 21 Sergio Seven Camara Dragon / Penske 22 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske

Team ranking



POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Mercedes-EQ 176 2 ROKiT Venturi 148 3 DS Techeetah 137 4 Jaguar TCS 111 5 TAG Heuer Porsche 110 6 Envision 97 7 Avalanche Andretti 30 8 Mahindra 12 9 Nissan e.dams 12 10 NIO 333 7 11 Dragon / Penske