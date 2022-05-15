The second parenthesis ofBerlin E-Prix ended with the redemption of the reigning world champion Nyck De Vriesreturned to the victory this season for the first time since the inaugural race in Dir’iyya, Saudi Arabia. Since then, the Dutch Mercedes driver was no longer able to replicate convincing performances, only to recover right in the last round in the German capital, where he was the first to cross the line after a race as a true protagonist.

De Vries, despite having started in third place from the starting grid, surprised both compatriot Robin Frijns and Swiss Edoardo Mortara inside the first corner after the green light came on, with the Swiss who initially seemed to maintain the leadership of the standings after the pole position conquered in the morning. And instead, with a move that is as clean as it is decisive, the Mercedes driver took command of the race right from the start, in what has in fact become the decisive maneuver for the development of his E-Prix. Ten minutes later, number 17 was in fact one of the first to take advantage of the mode attack mode, for the occasion reduced to a single use for a maximum duration of 7 minutes. Although initially slipping to 3rd place to follow the trajectory useful for activation, the Dutchman managed to recover the first position within a few minutes, even after Mortara’s strategy, very similar to the one applied yesterday by the Swiss.

The Venturi driver, in fact, was also today one of the last to enter attack mode, this time proved insufficient to be able to recover the lost positions and to aim for the leadership, defended by De Vries also thanks to a discrete advantage accumulated on the own pursuers: in this way, 20 minutes from the end of the race, and with all the extra power used by the pilots in the top positions, the reigning champion managed to keep the lead on the two Venturi di Mortara and Di Grassi, closely followed by Frijns, da Costa and Vandoorne.

At that moment, moreover, the comeback of the latter began up to 3rd placethus excluding the possibility for Venturi to be able to enjoy the presence on the podium of both of its drivers, with Di Grassi thus having to settle for fourth position in front of a Robin Frijns protagonist of an E-Prix characterized by ups and downs; the Envision driver, after having dropped to 8th place in the last few minutes, first moved up to sixth position, then overtaking From the coast for the fifth square. However, on the occasion of the last lap, the Dutchman dangerously rear-ended the Portuguese when overtaking, with the Lusitanian who miraculously managed to maintain control of his DS without crashing into the barriers. In this way, Nyck De Vries wins his second E-Prix of the season in front of Mortara, for the second time on the podium, and Vandoorne, who thanks to this result maintains the world championship lead with 12 points over Mortara.

Berlin E-Prix 2022 (round 8) – Order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM GAP 1 Nyck De Vries Mercedes-EQ 2 Edward Mortara ROKiT Venturi +2.454 3 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ +6.936 4 Lucas Of Fat ROKiT Venturi +8.165 5 Robin Frijns Envision +13.829 6 Antonio Felix from the coast DS Techeetah +14.387 7 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +15.518 8 André Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche +15.845 9 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Techeetah +18.831 10 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +21.722 11 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +22.875 12 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +25.412 13 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +27.012 14 Sébastien Buemi Nissan e.dams +29.559 15 Oliver Askew Avalanche Andretti +33.359 16 Maximilian Günther Nissan e.dams +35.775 17 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 +40.044 18 Alexander Sims Mahindra +41.542 19 Sergio Seven Camara Dragon / Penske +41.860 20 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +51.648 21 Nick Cassidy Envision +55.192 22 Antonio Giovinazzi Dragon / Penske +1: 01.933