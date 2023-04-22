First one-two Jaguar

There was no peace in the seventh round of the 2022-2023 Formula E season, with the name of the championship leader remaining in doubt until the final stages of the first of the two Berlin E-Prix. Only then did it emerge Mitch Evanswho realized his success right in the final laps of the race second consecutive victory after the one obtained almost a month ago in San Paolo. A success, that of the New Zealander driver, made even more emblematic by the 2nd place of his teammate Sam Bird, which guarantees a historic result for Jaguar: on the circuit of the former Tempelhof airport, the British team in fact conquered its first one-two in Formula E.

First Maserati podium

A podium that has a sweet taste not only for the English team, but also for another house that bears the brand and name of a historic Italian company such as maserati. Indeed, thanks to the 3rd place of the idol of the house Maximilian Guntherprotagonist of a fight at the photo finish with Sébastien Buemi (author of the pole position this morning), also the Trident wrote an important chapter in his history in Formula E, with the first podium in this category. After a complex start to the season, often thwarted by unfortunate episodes or pilot errors, this time the Tipo Folgore has reached the top levels of this category directly. Finally, also the performance of Pascal Wehrlein: the German of the Porsche, despite starting from the rear, crossed the finish line in sixth position after a complex comeback. A recovery that has been rewarded with the confirmation of the leadership in the championship standingsalso made possible by the resounding Jake Dennis mistake, who hit the other Porsche of Da Costa after a long braking. In this way, the Briton therefore compromised his attempt to reduce the gap from his rival, so much so that he even lost his second position in the world standings.

E-Prix Berlin 1 2023, order of arrival

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 55:10.391 2 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS +1,850 3 Maximilian Gunther Mahindra +2.738 4 Sebastien Buemi Envision +2.849 5 Nick Cassidy Envision +4.787 6 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +9.111 7 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +9.191 8 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +9.504 9 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG +10.159 10 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +10.308 11 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +19.449 12 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +21.549 13 Norman Born Nissan e.dams +24.561 14 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra +25.627 15 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +27.580 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +34.847 17 René Rast Neom McLaren +1 turn 18 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti +2 turns 19 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche Retired 20 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren Retired 21 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske Retired 22 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Retired See also Paolo Fox horoscope tomorrow Libra - Pisces for Saturday 7 January 2023

Next appointment

With these results we can already taste a climate of revenge or reconfirmation for teams and drivers, given the second Berlin E-Prix already scheduled Tomorrow. Even before the race, which like today’s one will start at 3pmthere will be the qualifying session, also without time changes, and therefore with Group A of the group stage which will kick off the fight for pole position at 10:40. While this last session will be broadcast live by Sky Sport Arena and in streaming by sportmediaset.it, the match can also be followed free-to-air on Italia 1.