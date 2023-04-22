Feast for Buemi

Sebastien Buemi he is the first rider this season to take more than one pole in the first seven rounds of the 2022-2023 world championship. This is the main outcome of the Berlin E-Prix Qualifying 1at the end of which the former Formula 1 driver can celebrate victory in the direct challenge in the final against Sam Bird, who comes close to the opportunity to return in front of everyone after almost two years from his last success in Saturday’s practice. A positive qualification therefore for the Envisionunlike the Porsche, a real disappointment in the home appointment.

The record

Immediately surprises in Group A, the first of the two elimination rounds valid for access to the quarter-finals: more than for the best time of the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoornethe real twist happens with the exclusion of both Porsches: While Pascal Wehrlein (who has a new chassis in Berlin) doesn’t go beyond eighth position, his teammate Da Costa does even worse, only 10th in this session. In qualifying for the home E-Prix, the Stuttgart team is therefore ousted from the fight for pole position, unlike the two Envisions from Buemi and Cassidythemselves in front of Seven Camara. Nothing to do also for the Maserati of Mortara, sixth, immediately behind the winner of the last E-Prix of Sao Paulo, Mitch Evans. Jaguar and Maserati who however manage to make up for it in Group B, respectively with Sam Bird and Maximilian Gunther authors of the best time and 2nd place. To follow them in the quarterfinals also Dan Ticktum and Jake Denniswhile Jean-Eric Vergne, the two McLarens and the two Nissans ended prematurely.

It is at this moment that Sébastien Buemi enters the scene, reaching the final after overcoming his teammate Cassidy, in the quarter-finals, and above all Stoffel Vandoorne in the semi-finals. Bird also did very well, first defeating Dennis, currently in second position in the championship standings, and subsequently Ticktum, thus finding himself in the final with the Swiss driver. However, the Briton of Jaguar fails to return to pole for the first time since New York 2021, with Buemi setting the fastest time in 1:05.605, 137 thousandths ahead of his rival. In doing so, the Envision driver gets his 16th Formula E pole start, his second this season after Diriyah’s first of two Saudi E-Prixes. Instead, he stops in the quarterfinals, the test of Günther’s Maserati, defeated in the challenge with Dan Ticktum also and above all due to a braking error.

E-Prix Berlin 1, starting grid

POS. PILOT TEAM 1 Sebastien Buemi Envision 2 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS 3 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 4 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 5 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 6 Nick Cassidy Envision 7 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 8 Maximilian Gunther Mahindra 9 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 10 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 11 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG 12 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren 13 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti 14 René Rast Neom McLaren 15 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 16 Norman Born Nissan e.dams 17 Nico Müller ABT Cupra 18 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 19 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche 20 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra 21 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra

Appointment with the race

With these results, therefore, begins the great anticipation for the first of the two E-Prix in Berlin this weekend, scheduled for this afternoon at 3pm. The event, the seventh round of the world championship, can be followed free-to-air and live on Channel 20or on Sky Sports Arenachannel 204. Alternatively, the race is also available live and streamed on sportmediaset.itor on Sky GO or NOW TV.