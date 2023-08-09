Home page World

Karl Lauterbach could revolutionize the way we go to the pharmacy. But there are other problem areas waiting in our dusty folders.

According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, Germany is a “developing country” in the area of ​​digitization of the health system. “To be honest, it is no longer justifiable that we are still printing out prescriptions on paper these days,” said the SPD politician at the presentation of the e-prescription.

It has been possible to call up an e-prescription in the first pharmacies since July 1st. “I estimate that 2.4 million e-prescriptions have been redeemed to date. And so far the experiences have been very positive,” said Lauterbach. From January 1, 2024, doctors will be obliged to issue prescriptions electronically.

Recipes aren’t the only thing that’s annoying on paper. The Digitization is lagging in many places in Germany.

Here are seven more things that urgently need to be digitized:

1. Registration in a new city

Anyone who has ever moved knows it: In order to re-register, you need an appointment at the Citizens’ Registration Office. In cities like Berlin, the waiting time can last several months.

2. Simply every appointment with the authorities

Not only the registration, but also other appointments at the Citizens’ Registration Office should finally become superfluous. If you would like to apply for a new identity card or travel document, this could then be possible with one click. During the corona pandemic, such processes went digital in many cities for a short time – then suddenly not anymore. Why couldn’t we keep what worked well?

The same applies to appointments at the tax office and all other offices:

Getting an appointment with the tax office is not that easy in Berlin. © @berlinauslandermemes Screenshot/ IMAGO / Image Source/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

3. Pretty much everything in schools

Some German schools still have overhead projectors and chalkboards – no joke. The planned digital pact is intended to change that and promote digitization, for example with W-LAN and tablets. Whether it will actually come into force remains uncertain. Without a digital pact, students have to live with the fact that the lessons are more in the 19th century instead of taking place in the digital age.

4. Sick leave

Employers can call up their employees’ sick leave online from the health insurance company. That’s not the case with the actual patients: why do we get this pink piece of paper to take home again? It’s not like we don’t have an email address.

Since the end of the pandemic, it has also no longer been possible to get sick leave over the phone – we have to drag ourselves to the doctor when we are sick. Our author argues, however, that there are two better alternatives to calling sick leave.

5. Receipts

The long white pieces of paper that end up in drawers or in the trash: receipts. They sometimes make sense to prove that we’ve bought something, but still: why not just download them to your phone?

By the way, in France, the receipt requirement has been abolished since the beginning of August. Previously, 12.5 billion sales receipts were printed in the country each year, resulting in 150,000 tons of paper, 25 million trees felled and 18 billion liters of water used, according to the European news channel euronews reported. In Germany, the numbers will not be lower.

6. Proof of tax, social security and Co

Fat file folders stand on the shelves of most households in Germany. Because we still get a lot of letters from the state. The same applies to bills and all sorts of applications: child benefit, parental benefit, insurance.

Even if you can now send the application online, as is the case with broadcasting fees, for example, you usually get an answer back by letter. At least not as a fax…

Instead of digitizing the things listed, Germany is already thinking about the digital euro.

