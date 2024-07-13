Home page World

A series of accidents involving mountain bikes is keeping rescue workers in Tyrol on their toes. E-mountain bikes in particular have proven to be a source of danger. Experts are calling for consequences.

Innsbruck – To the summit with an e-mountain bike. Since bicycles with electric motor support have been available, mountain biking has boomed like never before. Thanks to the tailwind from the battery, you can climb passes and peaks that you would otherwise simply not be able to get to. This type of mountain sport has become very popular, especially among older people. But mountain sports on two wheels are dangerous, as is now becoming clear in Austria.

On Wednesday (July 10) an e-mountain biker (58) from the Bavarian district of Schweinfurt fell 40 meters in Steinberg am Rofan (near Achensee) after slipping on a root. He was the last of a group of eight and sustained a laceration on his forehead and an injury to his collarbone. The injured man was taken to the Innsbruck hospital by rescue helicopter.

Bikers ensure a boom for the mountain rescue service in the Tyrolean mountains

In Kramsach near Kufstein, a local e-mountain biker who was out with a German friend (53) fell into the forest on the same day. He had gone over the edge of the path and fell through steep and rocky forest terrain. He remained injured after about five meters. An ambulance took him to the hospital in Innsbruck. The helicopter could not fly because of the bad weather.

The day before, a Dutch woman (51) had fallen on an e-bike during a group excursion near Ladis (Landeck district) and sustained serious head and jaw injuries. She was taken to the hospital by rescue helicopter, also in Innsbruck. On the same day, an Austrian man (60) fell off his e-bike in Achenkirch after he overlooked a barrier and braked too late. He was catapulted headfirst from the bike and sustained several injuries to his ribs and head. He was also taken to the hospital in the state capital.

On Tuesday, a German living in Austria had an accident on his mountain bike near Landeck while he was with a group on the Via Claudia hiking trail. He fell eight to ten meters onto a forest path and suffered serious back injuries and was also taken to hospital. In Angerberg (Kufstein district), a local woman (30) fell off her bike in a right-hand bend and was taken to hospital.

Former professional cyclist: “You don’t just drive your car into off-road terrain.”

Are e-mountain bikes an incalculable risk? The Austrian former professional cyclist Bernhard Kohl, who now runs one of the largest bicycle shops in Austria, says in an interview with The press: “What is certainly the case is that many people use their e-mountain bikes to reach terrain that they would never have been able to reach without an e-bike.” Safety training would be useful before the first ride into the mountains.

Kohl: “You don’t drive your car into off-road terrain, even though SUVs can. But you can do that with a bike.” According to Kohl, speed is not the problem. “But when you get to technically difficult places, like those with roots and stones, the e-mountain bike is obviously much more difficult to handle than if it wasn’t an e-bike.” Then, of course, a fall happens more quickly. Kohl: “That’s why riding technique training would be good.”

In Switzerland, German holidaymakers recently had an accident in Valais, one of whom died. A group of schoolchildren from Lower Bavaria were luckier when they were stranded with their bicycles at an altitude of over 2500 meters in Tyrol. At the end of June, a hiker fell to his death in Sölden, also in Tyrol. A young German hiker fell to his death near the Grossglockner in June. A ski tourer caused a stir when he fell in the Stubai Valley and dragged other summiteers down into the valley with him.