Do not forget: snitches get stitches – or who will be kicked. So don’t tell Audi what the German company E-Legend is planning. Or to Peugeot, because e-Legend is also the name of a concept of the French brand. What you see here is not a restored Audi, but a completely new car inspired by the Audi Sport Quattro. They call it the E-Legend EL1.

We have no idea if Audi agrees with this E-Legend EL1, but they should at least appreciate it. The plans are good: a carbon fiber monocoque, wide wheel arches and 816 horsepower. The drive is electric and with a 90-kWh battery it should be able to go 400 kilometers. The 0-100 time is only 2.8 seconds. The top speed is over 250 km/h.

The price of the E-Legend EL1

The dampers are fully adjustable, there are various driving modes and of course good and sporty brake equipment has been mounted. The 1,680 kg car should be able to do two rounds of the Nürburgring on one charge. The plan is to make the E-Legend EL1 completely street legal. The starting price (without taxes) is 890,000 euros. They only build 30 copies.

There are rumors that E-Legend will also release another model inspired by the Lancia Stratos. Would you rather wait for that or go for this EL1?