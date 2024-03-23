E& announced its participation as a main partner in the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund. With a value of one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

“E&” is working to employ its various platforms and resources to facilitate participation and donation to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in the name of their mother, in addition to highlighting the role that the mother plays in providing an encouraging family climate that supports children’s education. The campaign seeks to support less fortunate communities and individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process, which provides them with sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life.

E&Emirates CEO, Masoud Sharif Mahmoud, said: “We are honored to support the Mother’s Endowment campaign as a major partner, as this initiative comes as an extension of the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian initiatives, through which it seeks to provide quality education around the world for its pivotal role in supporting the development process.” For less fortunate communities.

He added: “We are proud to participate, for the fourth year in a row, in the Ramadan campaigns that fall under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation,” stressing E&’s keenness to harness all capabilities and provide digital solutions to enable community members and institutions to participate in the campaign. “Mother Endowment” in the easiest and quickest way, to contribute to achieving its goals of honoring mothers’ giving and spreading the light of knowledge to the most needy groups.

E& provides its support to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign by helping to mobilize local, regional and international efforts to implement educational projects in the most needy communities.

E& shows its support for the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign in various ways, as contributions to the campaign are received through dedicated numbers and its “Smiles” application, sending text messages to encourage donations, and promoting the campaign through its platforms.

“E&” announced the allocation of special mobile phone numbers in the “Massey and Massy Plus” category in the “Noble Number” charity auction in support of the efforts of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, as the auction is organized in cooperation with “Emirates Auctions”, today, Sunday, in Dubai, with the participation of… Businessmen and figures who support charitable and humanitarian work in the UAE.

“E&” also contributes, through its presence on social media, to promoting the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign by changing the name of the network, social media campaigns, and promotional offers via SMS during the holy month of Ramadan, to enhance the impact of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign and ensure its reach. To the largest segment of people.