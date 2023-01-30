Electricity charging on demand by E-GAP expands its network and also arrives in Brescia. The first service to fill up on energy in the city through specific full electric vans that can reach EVs in need of energy also lands in the Lombard city, thus expanding the availability of the service that is already present in various Italian cities including Milan, Rome, Bologna and Turin. Taking advantage of E-GAP is simple, with the urban fast charging service which can be booked through a special app.

After Milan, E-GAP will fit into a territorial context, the Lombardy one, which is already sensitive to e-mobility issues. Lombardy is in fact the second region, behind only Trentino-Alto Adige, for annual registrations of electric vehicles with 8,223 cars registered in 2022 and a percentage of 16.7% of the national full electric market (source Motus-E). According to the data Acisin Brescia in 2021 electric cars circulating more than doubled compared to 2020 and grew six times compared to 2019 while according to Amphia, in the first six months of the same year, 32.1% of the cars sold in the city were fully or partially electric (hybrid).

“After Milan, Rome, Bologna and Turin, Brescia is the fifth Italian city where we bring our top-up service – declared Luca Fontanelli, Europe General Manager and Italy CEO –With this new opening we aim to achieve multiple objectives: further increase the presence of E-GAP in the North, the area where electricity is currently most present in Italy, provide our service in a city context with a strong propensity for innovation technology linked to the ecological transition and strengthen the company’s image and brand in a new city where we were not yet present, guaranteeing future customers an innovative, convenient and rapid method of electric recharging”

As programmed in the three-year business plan, in 2022 E-GAP expanded the perimeter of its service also outside the Italian borders by opening France (in Paris), in Spain (in Madrid) and in Germany (in Munich). Operations will be activated in this year Great Britain (in London and Manchester) and in Portugal (Lisbon and Porto) and in the next few years the opening of the service is foreseen in other French cities (in Lyon, Bordeaux and Marseille), Spanish (in Barcelona and Valencia) and German (Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt) and also in new countries how Holland (in Amsterdam), e Greece (in Athens). Furthermore, a launch of new products with technology is expected in the coming months off grid.