E-GAP and Pininfarina, together to last

It was unveiled in Cambiano, in the splendid setting of the Pininfarina headquartersand in front of a large audience of insiders and Italian and international journalists, the new E-GAP FAST. It’s about the first off-grid ultrafast charging station designed by E-GAP in collaboration with the historic Turin-based company. A special combination, which was born with the aim of combining utility, comfort and design, and which is destined to last over the years, as confirmed Eugene de Blasio (founder and president of E-GAP) e Silvio Pietro Angori (CEO of Pininfarina) on the occasion of this awaited launch event.

Fast and sustainable charging

“In Pininfarina’s DNA there is the idea of ​​accompanying innovation“, said Angori speaking to the audience. On the other hand, this is certainly a day that marks an important step from this point of view. The new off-grid column created by E-GAP offers a possibility of fast charging with a maximum power of 120 kW. This can be used by a single vehicle or even by two vehicles simultaneously, with an output of 60 kW each. As maximum peak they can be delivered 230kW of power, distributed over seven charging points simultaneously without drawing from the network. Merit of one 200 kWh battery produced by E-GAP which will accumulate energy even when it is not used and a system of smart charging developed with the company’s partners.

A real one “recharge cellphone“, as De Blasio liked to define it. The idea behind this solution is to make it easier to live in an increasingly electric worldenergy-intensive but which must also be attentive to the green aspect. The intention is to put the customer firstthe final consumer, and simultaneously facilitate an energy transition which in Italy, in terms of infrastructure, is struggling to take off. In fact, the data speak of about 200 thousand electric vehicles circulating in our country, destined to increase in the coming years. However, there is certainly still a shortage of charging points compared to other countries abroad. The E-GAP FAST post is inserted in this groove. The goal is to change the paradigm which – for this type of columns – would necessarily involve having to make holes in the roads.

Easily bring energy where it would not be possible to have it

The new creature of the partnership between E-GAP and Pininfarina was born for solve the problems of those areas where there is a shortage of energy. From islands to individual condominiums, the potential uses are manifold. The advantage is provided by the possibility of off-grid recharging solutions – via e-van or battery replacement – ​​even in areas where the power of the electricity grid would not allow the installation of traditional fast or super-fast recharging columns.

“The greatest difficulty was that of large volumes“, has explained Nicholas Girotti (Head of Design & UX of Pininfarina). However, the technical difficulties were overcome by trying to wink as much as possible at the aforementioned user experience. The in fact, the product has two sides: on one side the charging part, on the other one screen created specifically to entertain the user and exploitable for advertisements. A single car can be recharged in about half an hour. The intention, however, for the future, is to do further and ambitious steps forwardstarting with the batteries. In fact, the aim is to reduce the size of the column and to create an ‘ecosystem’ that can lead to recharging seven vehicles at the same time, modulating the energy according to need. Because the future doesn’t wait.