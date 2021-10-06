Comfortable and advantageous electric driving experience for the customers of Axa Partners Italia which signs an important agreement with E-GAP to promote sustainable mobility. In fact, the insurance company joins forces with the first mobile and on-demand charging operator for electric cars in Europe, already active in the Italian cities of Rome and Milan and ready to expand its range of action.

“The agreement with AXA Partners Italia, a company that has long supported green technologies, is part of this path and aims not only to spread the values ​​of environmental sustainability among its customers but also to fully promote the use of sustainable mobility “ he has declared Francesco De Meo, Head of Marketing of E-GAP. “Our purpose is to give an immediate response to a constantly evolving sector that requires fast, technologically advanced and simple solutions, designed to meet the needs of customers who increasingly prefer a sustainable lifestyle while respecting the environment of which we are guests“

The agreement between the two companies will make available to AXA Partners Italia customers an exclusive recharging service, in case of need to reactivate their electric car that presents ignition difficulties, which allows them to restart immediately thanks to the additional autonomy guaranteed up to 5kWh. A special package that also offers standard refills in the operational areas of E-GAP, with a maximum duration of 45 minutes and a maximum supply of 20 kWh. The goal is promote the spread of urban and sustainable mobility, in the belief that within fifteen years half of the car fleet in circulation will be non-polluting and that therefore the future of the automotive sector will inevitably be electric. Cities all over the world are facing unprecedented challenges in managing traffic and pollution, which cause high direct and indirect costs for both the economy and health, an immediate change of direction becoming more and more a priority.

“The future of the automotive is electric” he has declared Simone Monteverdi, Head of Network, AXA Partners Italia – “We have been supporting green technologies for some time now with insurance products and services for retail and corporate customers. They are a differentiator that can generate added value for us and for our customers. This is why we are pleased with the agreement with E-GAP, as part of its sustainable mobility offer “.